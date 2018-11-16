SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Ribbon Communications, Inc. - RBBN

16/11/2018 22:43:58

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Ribbon Communications, Inc. (“Ribbon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RBBN).  Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Ribbon and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

On March 24, 2015, Ribbon issued a press release announcing that it expected revenue for the first quarter of 2015 in the range of $47-$50 million, significantly lower than the Company’s previous projection of $74 million.  The Company advised investors that they would suffer a $0.29-$0.34 loss in non-GAAP earnings-per-share (“EPS”), rather than the previously projected non-GAAP EPS gain of $0.03. 

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $4.46 per share, or more than 33%, to close at $8.70 on March 24, 2015.

