16/11/2018 22:35:59

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of TG Therapeutics, Inc. - TGTX

Related content
15:56 - 
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for TGTX, ADNT and GOOG: Levi & Kor..
15 Nov - 
TGTX NOTICE ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of S..
14 Nov - 
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions o..

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (“TG” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TGTX). Investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether TG and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

[Click here to join a class action]

On September 25, 2018, TG announced that it would not be releasing data from the UNITY-CLL Phase 3 study of the Company’s leukemia treatment TG-1101 (ublituximab) and that the study had failed to meet the overall response rate (“ORR”) stated goal.  In a press release, TG announced that the trial’s Data Safety Monitoring Board had met to review ongoing data from the UNITY-CLL study and advised the Company that the interim analysis of the ORR could not be conducted at that time because the data was not sufficiently mature to conduct the analysis. 

Following this news, TG’s stock price fell $4.10 per share, or 44.32%, to close at $5.15 per share on September 25, 2018.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Florida, and Los Angeles, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT:

Robert S. Willoughby

Pomerantz LLP

rswilloughby@pomlaw.com

 

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

22:35 TGTX
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of TG Therapeutics, Inc. - TGTX
15:56 GOOG
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for TGTX, ADNT and GOOG: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
15 Nov TGTX
TGTX NOTICE ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against TG Therapeutics, Inc.; Important Deadline – TGTX
14 Nov MCHP
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MCHP, TGTX, MGTI, HAS, CPB and ADNT
13 Nov MCHP
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: MCHP TGTX MGTI HAS CPB CHGG ADNT GOOG IGCC FIT RYAAY: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
13 Nov TGTX
TG Therapeutics Announces Phase I Study of Novel BTK inhibitor, TG-1701, in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory B-cell Malignancies is Open for Enrollment
13 Nov TGTX
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against TG Therapeutics, Namaste, and Huazhu and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
12 Nov TGTX
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In TG Therapeutics, Inc. To Contact The Firm
12 Nov TGTX
INVESTOR REMINDER NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against TG Therapeutics, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
11 Nov GOOG
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of TGTX, ADNT, GOOG, IGC and ALGN

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
06 Nov - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Nov - Total voting rights
25 Oct - Appointment of non-executive director
17 Oct - Rathbone Brothers Plc - 3rd Quarter Results
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
FSIS Recall Release 112-2018 Salmonella
2
FinTech Acquisition Corp. III Announces Pricing of Upsized $300,000,000 Initial Public Offering
3
SUEZ FILES INTENT TO ACQUIRE EAGLE WATER IN IDAHO
4
AMCI Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of $200,000,000 Initial Public Offering
5
Valeritas Announces Pricing of $36 Million Public Offering

Related stock quotes

TG Therapeutics Inc 5.350 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

23:00
AutoZone Announces Senior Vice President Promotion
22:53
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Ryanair Holdings plc – RYAAY
22:43
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Ribbon Communications, Inc. - RBBN
22:42
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of China Zenix Auto International Ltd. - ZXAIY
22:39
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Align Technology, Inc. - ALGN
22:37
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of McKesson Corporation - MCK
22:35
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of TG Therapeutics, Inc. - TGTX
22:35
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Bank OZK - OZK
22:34
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Synchrony Financial - SYF

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
16 November 2018 23:22:01
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181114.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2018-11-17 00:22:01 - 2018-11-16 23:22:01 - 1000 - Website: OKAY