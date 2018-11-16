Termination of membership at Nasdaq Derivatives Markets: Kymenlaakson Sähkö Oy

Kymenlaakson Sähkö Oy have decided to cease their membership at Nasdaq Derivatives Markets. The last day of trading is Friday, November 16th 2018. The trading ID for Kymenlaakson Sähkö Oy is KYMS.

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Staffan Friberg on telephone number +46 (8) 4056293.

Nasdaq