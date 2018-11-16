TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. Announces Milestone With Record Revenue in the Third Quarter

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Nov. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (“TOMI”) (OTCQX:TOMZ), a global provider of infection prevention and decontamination products, services and research, including SteraMist™, a hydrogen peroxide-based mist and fog, announced a major milestone for the company with a record amount of revenue reported in the third quarter of 2018 of approximately $1,948,000.

TOMI’s™ Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Halden Shane stated, “Q3 delivered the highest quarterly revenue we have seen to date and set a record for the company. We consider this a major milestone and look forward to our financial results conference call that will take place on November 19th at 1:30 p.m. PT, 4:30 p.m. ET. Please refer to the press release issued on November 12th for additional details.”

About TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc. (OTCQX:TOMZ) is a global provider of disinfection and decontamination essentials through its premier Binary Ionization Technology® (BIT™) platform, under which it manufactures, licenses, services and sells its SteraMist™ brand of products, including SteraMist™ BIT™, a hydrogen peroxide-based mist and fog.

Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT™ is registered with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (“EPA”) and uses a low percentage hydrogen peroxide as its only active ingredient to produce a fog composed mostly of a hydroxyl radical (.OH ion), known as ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (“iHP™”). Represented by the SteraMist™ brand of products, iHP™ produces a germ-killing aerosol that works like a visual non-caustic gas.

TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of commercial structures, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, bio-safety labs, pharmaceutical facilities, meat and produce processing facilities, universities and research facilities, vivarium labs, all service industries including cruise ships, office buildings, hotel and motel rooms, schools, restaurants, military barracks, police and fire departments, and athletic facilities. TOMI products are also used in single-family homes and multi-unit residences.

TOMI’s mission is to help its customers create a healthier world through its product line in its divisions (Healthcare, Life Sciences, TOMI Service Network and Food Safety) and its motto is “innovating for a safer world” for healthcare and life.

TOMI develops training programs and application protocols for its clients and is a member in good standing of The American Biological Safety Association, The American Association of Tissue Banks, Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology, Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America and The Restoration Industry Association.

