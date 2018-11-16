Trading in subscription rights (TR) and paid subscription shares (BTA) in Zaplox AB (411/18)

As from November 19, 2018, subscription rights issued by Zaplox AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until November 29, 2018.
Instrument:
Subscription rights
Short name:
ZAPLOX TR
Round lot:
1
ISIN code:
SE0011923242
Orderbook ID:
163647
Market Segment:
First North STO / 8
Tick size Table:
MiFID II tick size table / 230
Mic Code:
FNSE
As from November 19, 2018, paid subscription shares issued by Zaplox AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice.
Instrument:
Paid Subscription shares
Short name:
ZAPLOX BTA
Round lot:
1
ISIN code:
SE0011923259
Orderbook ID:
163648
Market Segment:
First North STO / 8
Tick size Table:
MiFID II tick size table / 230
Mic Code:
FNSE
This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Sedermera Fondkommission.
For further information, please call Sedermera Fondkommission on +46 40 615 14 10.