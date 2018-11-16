Trading in subscription rights (TR) and paid subscription shares (BTA) in Zaplox AB (411/18)

As from November 19, 2018, subscription rights issued by Zaplox AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until November 29, 2018.

Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: ZAPLOX TR Round lot: 1 ISIN code: SE0011923242 Orderbook ID: 163647 Market Segment: First North STO / 8 Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 Mic Code: FNSE

As from November 19, 2018, paid subscription shares issued by Zaplox AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice.

Instrument: Paid Subscription shares Short name: ZAPLOX BTA Round lot: 1 ISIN code: SE0011923259 Orderbook ID: 163648 Market Segment: First North STO / 8 Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 Mic Code: FNSE

This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Sedermera Fondkommission.

For further information, please call Sedermera Fondkommission on +46 40 615 14 10.