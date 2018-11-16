16/11/2018 14:29:15

Trading in subscription rights (TR) and paid subscription shares (BTA) in Zaplox AB (411/18)

As from November 19, 2018, subscription rights issued by Zaplox AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until November 29, 2018.

 

Instrument:

Subscription rights

Short name:

ZAPLOX TR

Round lot:

1

ISIN code:

SE0011923242

Orderbook ID:

163647

Market Segment:

First North STO / 8

Tick size Table:

MiFID II tick size table / 230

Mic Code:

FNSE

 

As from November 19, 2018, paid subscription shares issued by Zaplox AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice.

 

Instrument:

Paid Subscription shares

Short name:

ZAPLOX BTA

Round lot:

1

ISIN code:

SE0011923259

Orderbook ID:

163648

Market Segment:

First North STO / 8

Tick size Table:

MiFID II tick size table / 230

Mic Code:

FNSE

 

 

This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Sedermera Fondkommission.

For further information, please call Sedermera Fondkommission on +46 40 615 14 10.

 

