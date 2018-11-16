United Fire Group, Inc. Declares a Common Stock Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.31 per Share

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Nov. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Board of Directors of United Fire Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: UFCS) ("UFG") declared a common stock quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 per share. This dividend will be payable December 14, 2018, to shareholders of record as of November 30, 2018.

About UFG

Founded in 1946 as United Fire & Casualty Company, UFG, through its insurance company subsidiaries, is engaged in the business of writing property and casualty insurance.

Through our subsidiaries, we are licensed as a property and casualty insurer in 46 states, plus the District of Columbia, and we are represented by approximately 1,100 independent agencies. A.M. Best Company assigns a rating of “A” (Excellent) for members of the United Fire & Casualty Group.

For more information about UFG, visit www.ufginsurance.com or contact:

Randy Patten, AVP of Finance and Investor Relations, 319-286-2537 or IR@unitedfiregroup.com