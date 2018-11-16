Verizon acquires Software Defined Perimeter assets from Vidder to enhance enterprise virtualized secure networking services

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) today acquired the PrecisionAccess™ solution and other Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) related assets from privately held Vidder, Inc., a company offering trusted and unified access control. Terms of the transaction were not announced.

Vidder’s advanced technology is already integrated into Verizon’s SDP service, which helps organizations protect application infrastructure against cyber threats by blocking connectivity from unknown devices and making them invisible to anyone without approved access. Verizon’s SDP provides pre-authenticated, context-aware, secure access to enterprise applications, helping to reduce the security risks associated with the multiple endpoints of an increasingly digital, mobile and virtual business world.

As part of Verizon’s SDP service, the PrecisionAccess™ solution provides trusted and unified access control across internal networks, clouds, and external users, enhancing security by continually ensuring that only trusted devices used by entitled users and devices can ever see and access trusted applications.

“Vidder’s technology is best-in-class in the trusted access space,” said Victoria Lonker, Verizon’s vice president of network and security product management. “This acquisition enables us to further build out our software-defined suite of services, creating a unified networking and security solution which we believe is best-in-class when it comes to protecting organizations against cyberattacks.”

Mark Hoover, CEO of Vidder, said, “Verizon is the perfect partner to accelerate our long-term vision of changing how enterprises approach security in an increasingly untrusted and diverse IT landscape.”

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ), headquartered in New York City, generated $126 billion in 2017 revenues. The company operates America’s most reliable wireless network and the nation’s premier all-fiber network, and delivers integrated solutions to businesses worldwide. Its Oath subsidiary reaches people around the world with a dynamic house of media and technology brands.

