17/11/2018 03:50:00

CAMPBELL SOUP SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Campbell Soup Company - CPB

Related content
16 Nov - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Sharehold..
16 Nov - 
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MGTI, HAS and CPB: Levi & Korsi..
14 Nov - 
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions o..

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until November 27, 2018 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB), if they purchased the Company’s shares between August 31, 2017 and May 17, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).  This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey.

Get Help

Campbell Soup investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-campbell-soup-company-securities-litigation-1 or call toll-free (844) 367-9658.  Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

Campbell and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. 

May 18, 2018, the Company disclosed disappointing financial results, for the third straight quarter, including the poor performance of its Campbell Fresh division that forced it to take a $619 million pre-tax non-cash impairment charge, a $19 million quarterly loss for the division, further revisions to its fiscal year 2018 earnings guidance, and that the Company’s CEO was stepping down immediately. 

On this news, the price of Campbell’s shares plummeted over 12% to close at $34.37 per share on May 18, 2018.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

03:50 CPB
CAMPBELL SOUP SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Campbell Soup Company - CPB
16 Nov CPB
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Campbell Soup Company of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – CPB
16 Nov HAS
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MGTI, HAS and CPB: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
14 Nov MCHP
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MCHP, TGTX, MGTI, HAS, CPB and ADNT
13 Nov MCHP
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: MCHP TGTX MGTI HAS CPB CHGG ADNT GOOG IGCC FIT RYAAY: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
13 Nov HAS
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Chegg, Hasbro, and Campbell Soup and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
12 Nov CPB
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Campbell Soup Company To Contact The Firm
12 Nov HAS
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MGTI, HAS, CPB and ADNT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
12 Nov CPB
INVESTOR ALERT REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Campbell Soup Company and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
11 Nov ABBV
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of OPK, ABBV, MGTI, HAS and CPB

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Ryanair Holdings plc – RYAAY
2
Geopulse to Present at the Emerging Manager Crypto Day in San Francisco
3
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of McKesson Corporation - MCK
4
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of China Zenix Auto International Ltd. - ZXAIY
5
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Ribbon Communications, Inc. - RBBN

Related stock quotes

Campbell Soup Company 38.65 -1.2% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

03:50
BANK OZK SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Bank OZK - OZK
03:50
ACADIA HEALTHCARE SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. - ACHC
03:50
MONEYGRAM SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against MoneyGram International Inc. – MGI
03:50
CAMPBELL SOUP SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Campbell Soup Company - CPB
01:00
Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against MoneyGram International, Inc. (MGI)
00:27
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Edison International (EIX) and Encourages EIX Investors to Contact the Firm
16 Nov
AutoZone Announces Senior Vice President Promotion
16 Nov
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Ryanair Holdings plc – RYAAY
16 Nov
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Ribbon Communications, Inc. - RBBN

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
17 November 2018 06:23:32
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181114.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2018-11-17 07:23:32 - 2018-11-17 06:23:32 - 1000 - Website: OKAY