First-Ever Network Televised Gamers’ Choice Awards Announces Nominees

Fans Vote Online, Winners Honored on CBS-TV December 9th

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celebrities and sports stars will join forces with the biggest names in gaming for the inaugural Gamers’ Choice Awards (GCA), from the creators of the Teen Choice Awards.

The GCA show is the first and only network televised awards show celebrating the booming worlds of gaming and e-sports. An unprecedented 12 network hours, across CBS and CBS Sports Network, focus on the GCA’s.

Today, a number of the nominees were announced and profiled on CBS on the first of two GCA Nomination Preview Shows, hosted by VH1 personality Carrie Keagan and gaming expert Marcus ‘djWHEAT’ Graham, executive director and the face of Twitch.tv, the largest live streaming video game service in the U.S. They will also host the Gamers’ Choice December 9 telecast. Part two of the GCA Preview Show airs tomorrow, Sunday, November 18th following the NFL game on CBS.

Fans can vote for their favorites at www.gamerschoice.tv now through November 27, where there is the complete list of nominees. The GCA’s are the only 100% fan-voted Awards Show in the world of gaming.

The Awards winners will be honored on the 2018 Gamers’ Choice Awards broadcast exclusively on CBS On Sunday, December 9th from 5:00pm – 6:00pm EST, immediately following the NFL game.

Categories and nominations include:

Fan Favorite Male Gamer/ Streamer

Ninja

Shroud

Dr. Disrespect

Tyler1

TimTheTatman

Summit1g

Dr. Lupo

Tfue

Lirik

Fan Favorite Female Gamer/ Streamer

Imane “Pokimane” Anys

Rumay “Hafu” Wang (itsHafu)

Kristen “KittyPlays” Michaela

AnneMunition

Kat “Mystik” Gunn

Kim “Geguri” Se-Yeon

Amira “Xmiramira”

Julia “Juliano” Kiran

Zainab “zAAz” Turkie

Fan Favorite Game

Fortnite

God of War

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Overwatch

Dragon Ball FighterZ

Celeste

League of Legends

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey

Monster Hunter: World

Fan Favorite Esports Game

League of Legends

Dota 2

Overwatch

Counter Strike: Global Offensive

Dragon Ball FighterZ

Super Smash Bros. Melee

Rocket League

Fortnite

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

Most Anticipated Game

The Last of Us 2

Kingdom Hearts 3

The Elder Scrolls 6

Death Stranding

Cyberpunk 2077

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Rage 2

Days Gone

Anthem

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2

Fan Favorite Esports Team

Cloud9

Team Liquid

Team Solo Mid

100 Thieves

FaZe Clan

G2

Fnatic

Gaming Moment of the Year

Ninja Plays with Drake

The_Happy_Hob beats the Dark Souls Trilogy without taking a single hit

Red Dead Redemption 2 has the biggest opening weekend of any entertainment property ($725 million)

Dr. DisRespect hits a $100 headshot

Tyler1 returns to League of Legends

16 year old Joseph Saelee becomes Tetris World Champion

Soviet Womble attempts a tactical strategy

Fan Favorite Retro Character

Mario (Super Mario Bros.)

Link (The Legend of Zelda)

Donkey Kong (Donkey Kong)

Pacman (Pacman)

Bomberman (Bomberman)

Bonk (Bonk’s Adventure)

Mega Man (Mega Man)

Sonic the Hedgehog (Sonic the Hedgehog)

Samus Aran (Metroid)

Favorite Celebrity Gamer (Musician)

Marshmello

Post Malone

Snoop Dogg

Drake

Lupe Fiasco

Justin Bieber

Favorite Celebrity Gamer (Athlete)

Austin Creed (AKA Xavier Woods)

Gordon Hayward

Kenny Omega

Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson

Ronda Rousey

Jeremy Lin

Neymar Jr.

JuJu Smith-Schuster

David Price

Favorite Celebrity Gamer (Actor)

Vin Diesel

Mila Kunis

Terry Crews

Olivia Munn

Zac Efron

Henry Cavill

Fan Favorite Esports Moment

Cloud 9’s League of Legends Worlds Run

OG wins The International 8

Mew2King wins Smash Summit 6

Cloud 9 wins Boston Major

NRG’s 0 second goal in Grand Finals of RLCS

Evil Geniuses wins Call of Duty: World League Grand Finals

Most Desired Franchise Resurrection

Half-life

F-Zero

Banjo-Kazooie

Earthbound

Chrono Trigger

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

Jet Set Radio

Fan Favorite Video Game Character

Kratos (God of War)

Connor (Detroit: Become Human)

Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Marvel’s Spider-Man)

Lara Croft (Shadow of the Tomb Raider)

Leo Caruso (A Way Out)

Alexios and Kassandra (Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey)

Fan Favorite Mobile Game

PUBG Mobile

Pokemon Go

Florence

Arena of Valor

Alto’s Odyssey

Vandals

Fan Favorite Multiplayer Game

Fortnite

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Overwatch

A Way Out

World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth

PlayerUnkown’s Battlegrounds

Destiny 2: Forsaken

Monster Hunter: World

Fan Favorite Esport Event of the Year

League of Legends Worlds

Dota 2 The International

Overwatch League Grand Finals

Evolution 2018

ELEAGUE Boston Major

Call of Duty: World League Grand Finals

Fan Favorite Collegiate Esport Team

Belleview University

University of Utah

Maryville University

University of Washington

Ohio State

UC Irvine

Robert Morris University

UC Berkeley

Additional nominees at www.gamerschoice.tv.

Contacts:

Jo-Ann Geffen/Nicole Albert

JAG Entertainment

jgeffen@jagpr.com or nalbert@jagpr.com

818-905-5511