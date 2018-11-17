17/11/2018 01:00:00

Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against MoneyGram International, Inc. (MGI)

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against MoneyGram International, Inc. (“MoneyGram” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MGI) in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, on behalf of a class consisting of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of MoneyGram between February 11, 2014 through November 8, 2018, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants’ violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder.

The Complaint alleges Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) MoneyGram was aware for years of high levels of fraud involving its money transfer system; (2) MoneyGram failed to implement appropriate anti-fraud countermeasures, in part, because doing so would adversely impact its revenue; (3) this misconduct would draw scrutiny from the Federal Trade Commission (“FTC”), which had an agreed-upon order requiring MoneyGram to implement a comprehensive anti-fraud program; (4) this misconduct would draw scrutiny from the Department of Justice, which entered into a Deferred Prosecution Agreement concerning MoneyGram’s anti-fraud and anti-money laundering programs; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ statements about MoneyGram’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

On November 8, 2018, the FTC announced that MoneyGram agreed to pay $125 million to settle allegations that the company “failed to take steps required under a 2009 [FTC] order to crack down on fraudulent money transfers” and allegations that the company violated a 2012 deferred prosecution agreement with the Department of Justice.  Then, on November 9, 2018, MoneyGram reported a decrease in money transfer revenue due to the “impact of higher compliance standards and newly implemented corridor specific controls.”

On this news, MoneyGram’s share price fell $2.20 per share, or over 49%, to close at $2.27 per share on November 9, 2018, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares during the Class Period should contact the Firm prior to the January 14, 2019 lead plaintiff motion deadline.  A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.  If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com.

Please visit our website at https://www.gme-law.com for more information about the firm.

