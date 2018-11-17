Larson Electronics Releases 60W Remote Control Color Changing LED Wall Pack Light with Magnetic Mount

KEMP, Texas, Nov. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a Texas-based company with over 40 years of experience spearheading the industrial lighting sector, announced the release of a 60-watt color changing RBG LED wall mount pack light with a 10-foot 16/3 SOOW cord and remote control with a 25-foot working distance. This unit features one, 200-pound grip magnet for mounting to flat, magnetic surfaces and features a wide flood beam in a variety of colors. This pack light draws on only 0.5 amps and operates on voltages between 110V AC and 277V AC 120V AC

The LEDWP-600-RGB-M-10C color changing LED wall pack light has an assembly that consists of 45 LED lights with high purity specular optics and three angled boards that produce a wide light spread for greater distribution. This color changing RGB LED flood light can produce red, green and blue light varying in intensity, offering a full spectrum of color choices, which can be controlled by a handheld remote. The lights on this fixture are also dimmable and can operate in various modes including steady burn, flash, strobe, color fade and smooth fade.

This durable color changing LED pack light features a waterproof and vapor proof aluminum housing that is powder coated and resistant to corrosion. This unit is suitable for landscape lighting, aesthetic lighting, wall pack lighting, down lighting, upwards lighting, event lighting, restaurants, monuments, marinas, docks, billboards, and any application that requires a high output colored LED flood light.

“This color changing LED wall pack is a versatile and unique light with a large variety of indoor and outdoor uses,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “It’s equipped with the great durability and mounting adjustability of our regular LED wall packs but offers unlimited color choices with the wirelessly-controlled RGB feature.”

About Larson Electronics LLC:

Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:

Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO Toll-free: 1-888-351-2363

Int’l: 214-616-6180

Fax: 903-498-3364

E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com