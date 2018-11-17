17/11/2018 21:00:00

Larson Electronics Releases 60W Remote Control Color Changing LED Wall Pack Light with Magnetic Mount

KEMP, Texas, Nov. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a Texas-based company with over 40 years of experience spearheading the industrial lighting sector, announced the release of a 60-watt color changing RBG LED wall mount pack light with a 10-foot 16/3 SOOW cord and remote control with a 25-foot working distance. This unit features one, 200-pound grip magnet for mounting to flat, magnetic surfaces and features a wide flood beam in a variety of colors. This pack light draws on only 0.5 amps and operates on voltages between 110V AC and 277V AC 120V AC

The LEDWP-600-RGB-M-10C color changing LED wall pack light has an assembly that consists of 45 LED lights with high purity specular optics and three angled boards that produce a wide light spread for greater distribution. This color changing RGB LED flood light can produce red, green and blue light varying in intensity, offering a full spectrum of color choices, which can be controlled by a handheld remote. The lights on this fixture are also dimmable and can operate in various modes including steady burn, flash, strobe, color fade and smooth fade.

This durable color changing LED pack light features a waterproof and vapor proof aluminum housing that is powder coated and resistant to corrosion. This unit is suitable for landscape lighting, aesthetic lighting, wall pack lighting, down lighting, upwards lighting, event lighting, restaurants, monuments, marinas, docks, billboards, and any application that requires a high output colored LED flood light.

“This color changing LED wall pack is a versatile and unique light with a large variety of indoor and outdoor uses,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “It’s equipped with the great durability and mounting adjustability of our regular LED wall packs but offers unlimited color choices with the wirelessly-controlled RGB feature.”

About Larson Electronics LLC: 

Larson Electronics LLC 

is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:

Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO

Toll-free: 1-888-351-2363

Int’l: 214-616-6180

Fax: 903-498-3364

E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com

LE Logo - new 2016.JPG

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
11 Nov
DANSKE
Jeg vil gerne opfordrer jer til at kikke på 6212 indlæg omkring Danske Bank - min oplevelse er at ha..
52
13 Nov
 
Hvis jeg må være så fri at komme med en opfordring til de ansvarlige for dette forum. I skulle prøve..
31
11 Nov
 
Hej,   Jeg lægger kvartals regnskabs-tal ind for samtlige Nordiske selskaber fra Nasdaq OMX og Oslo ..
20
11 Nov
NOVO-B
Novo, Lilly, Sanofi og alle de andre diabetes-butikker er kommet med regnskab. AstraZeneca var den s..
20
14 Nov
CHEMM
Jeg har det lidt som vagabonderne Vladimir og Estragon i Samuel Becketts skuespil,hvor de 2 sidder u..
19
12 Nov
I:NDX
Du virker ret let påvirkelig i dine holdninger, senest:   24/10-18:Sælg nu for pokker. Bear market. ..
19
11 Nov
DANSKE
Det er muligt du syntes det - 6212 er langt langt over stregen......👎
19
11 Nov
DANSKE
Giver dig helt ret 6212 er meget trættende at læse Og jeg forstår ikke hans indlæg ikke bliver slet..
17
15 Nov
VELO
Lidt tanker omkring Velos prissætning og hvorfor jeg stadig finder den absurd undervurderet: De h..
16
10 Nov
NOVO-B
Han er den mest kompetente herinde. Så er lidt ærgerligt at du må den måde sænker / ødelægger forrum..
16

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Ryanair Holdings plc – RYAAY
2
CAMPBELL SOUP SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Campbell Soup Company - CPB
3
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Edison International (EIX) and Encourages EIX Investors to Contact the Firm
4
Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against MoneyGram International, Inc. (MGI)
5
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Ribbon Communications, Inc. - RBBN

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

21:00
Larson Electronics Releases 60W Remote Control Color Changing LED Wall Pack Light with Magnetic Mount
19:30
First-Ever Network Televised Gamers’ Choice Awards Announces Nominees
16:01
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Units
15:30
Larson Electronics Releases Explosion Proof Class I/II/III, Division 1 & 2 Light Housing, Lamp Not Included
15:17
IT –Genium INET Successfully Upgraded to 5.0.0215
15:15
IT –Genium INET Successfully Upgraded to 5.0.0215
03:50
HASBRO SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Hasbro, Inc. - HAS
03:50
CAMPBELL SOUP SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Campbell Soup Company - CPB
03:50
BANK OZK SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Bank OZK - OZK

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
17 November 2018 22:14:46
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181114.1 - EUROWEB3 - 2018-11-17 23:14:46 - 2018-11-17 22:14:46 - 1000 - Website: OKAY