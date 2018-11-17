17/11/2018 15:30:00

Larson Electronics Releases Explosion Proof Class I/II/III, Division 1 & 2 Light Housing, Lamp Not Included

KEMP, Texas, Nov. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a Texas-based company with over 40 years of experience spearheading the industrial lighting sectors, announced the release of an explosion proof light housing for customer provided lamps that is designed for hazardous locations. This unit is approved for Class I, II and III, Divisions 1 & 2 worksites and is corrosion resistant. Made of die cast aluminum and waterproof, this light fixture is UL tested to withstand 1490 pounds per square inch of hydrostatic pressure and operates at a maximum voltage of 250V AC / 125V DC.

The EPL-CM-100W-NL explosion proof light housing features an E26 lamp socket that is compatible with A19 and A60 style incandescent lights up to 100 watts, compact fluorescent lights up to 26 watts and LED lights up to 15 watts. This unit is UL approved specifically for Class I, Divisions 1 and 2, Groups C and D, Class I, Zones 1 and 2, Groups IIB and IIA, Class II, Divisions 1 and 2, Groups E, F and G and Class III, Divisions 1 and 2. This unit also has a NEMA 3, 4 and 4X rating and is suitable for wet locations.

Larson Electronics’ durable light housing comes in a variety of mounts, including a pendant mount with a single 3/4” wiring hub allowing the unit to be suspended from the ceiling or other locations, and a wall mount with four 3/4" wiring hubs allowing the unit to be attached to flat surfaces such as walls, bulkheads or entryways. The unit also comes in a ceiling mount with four 3/4" wiring hubs allowing the fixture to be securely mounted to the ceiling, and a stanchion mount with a single 3/4" wiring hub to be mounted in locations where vertical or horizontal wall or ceiling mounting is not available.

Suitable applications for the EPL-CM-100W-NL explosion proof light housing include oil refineries, petrochemical plants, paint spray booths, offshore rigs, marinas, docks, warehouses, garages, commercial buildings, emergency lighting systems, mounted lighting, ammunition facilities, tank farms, pipeline pumping stations, marine loading, fuel transfer terminals and more.

“This light is really nice for operators who want to supply their own lights, or may want to make changes in the future,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “You get the rugged, explosion proof protected light housing with the ability to choose whatever lamps you want to use given the wattage parameters – this offers a great deal of output flexibility.”

About Larson Electronics LLC: 

Larson Electronics LLC 

is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:

Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO

Toll-free: 1-800-369-6671

Phone: 214-616-6180

Fax: 903-498-3364

E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2be3a863-215b-4f7d-96b9-df28702623e1

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4e398295-20ea-4fab-ac84-46d978f426ce

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8df6d6bb-99e4-401b-afac-b6ce23d8331a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e5171b28-6373-4c0d-b659-7844355833a9

LE Logo - new 2016.JPG

