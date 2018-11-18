18/11/2018 16:15:00

California Water Service Begins Emergency Aid Services to Help Rebuild Town of Paradise

Related content
09 Nov - 
Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind California..
01 Nov - 
California Water Service Group Announces Earnings for t..
31 Oct - 
California Water Service Group Board of Directors Decl..

CHICO, Calif., Nov. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NYSE: CWT)—California Water Service (Cal Water) will begin sending teams, resources, and equipment from across the state today to assist the Paradise Irrigation District and help the community of Paradise rebuild following the Camp Fire.  

After the fire began, Cal Water extended an offer of assistance to the Paradise Irrigation District. Upon surveying the needs of its water system, the Paradise Irrigation District subsequently requested that assistance through a mutual aid agreement facilitated by the California Utilities Emergency Association and California Office of Emergency Services.  Cal Water provides water utility service to the neighboring cities of Chico and Oroville and about 100 other communities throughout California.

“Being a neighboring utility and having statewide resources to help the Paradise Irrigation District, Cal Water believes it is our duty to provide assistance to Paradise following the destruction of the Camp Fire,” said Martin A. Kropelnicki, Cal Water President & Chief Executive Officer. “We thank the California Utilities Emergency Association, California Office of Emergency Services, and Paradise Irrigation District for enabling us to provide emergency support to the town.”

According to Kropelnicki, the Camp Fire hit the Cal Water family immensely, as a number of its employees and retirees lived in Paradise and lost their homes in the fire.

“Our thoughts and prayers remain with everyone impacted by this devastating fire; Cal Water and our employees are committed to supporting the community and are eager to lend a helping hand to their friends and neighbors,” Kropelnicki said. “We will bring whatever resources are necessary to aid Paradise and help with the relief efforts.”

California Water Service serves about 2 million people through 484,900 service connections in California. The utility has provided water service in the state since 1926. Additional information may be obtained online at www.calwater.com

Contact: Yvonne Kingman, 310-257-1434

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

16:15 CWT
California Water Service Begins Emergency Aid Services to Help Rebuild Town of Paradise
09 Nov PIR
Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind California Water Service Group Holding, Canadian Solar, JELD-WEN Holding, CONSOL Coal Resources LP, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Pier 1 Imports — New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments
01 Nov CWT
California Water Service Group Announces Earnings for the Third Quarter 2018
31 Oct CWT
California Water Service Group Board of Directors Declares 295th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend
15 Oct CWT
California Water Service Group Announces Selection of Its Hawaii Subsidiary to Operate and Maintain Wastewater System on Island of Hawaii
11 Oct CWT
California Water Service Group Schedules Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Results Announcement and Teleconference
09 Oct CWT
California Water Service Launches Fifth Annual Classroom Conservation Competition
08 Oct CWT
California Water Service Group Named Great Place to Work® for Third Year in a Row
28 Sep CWT
California Water Service Receives Most Outstanding Water Project of the Year Award by American Society of Civil Engineers
27 Sep CWT
California Water Service Sponsors California Safe Drinking Water Data Challenge

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
NMS’s Fraud Claims Against AEW Capital and its Executives Eric Samek and Marc Davidson Are Moving Forward
2
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of FIT, TSRO, MGI and MDR
3
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for HON, IGCC and ALGN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
4
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of ALNY, ACHC, TRVN, HTHT and SFIX
5
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of COST, CWH, OZK and RYAAY

Related stock quotes

California Water Service.. 45.39 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

18:34
Marcus Hiles: What Amazon’s HQ2 Decision Means for New York’s Long Island Housing Market
16:15
California Water Service Begins Emergency Aid Services to Help Rebuild Town of Paradise
16:03
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for APOG and AQUA: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
16:00
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of COST, CWH, OZK and RYAAY
16:00
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for HON, IGCC and ALGN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
15:15
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of FIT, TSRO, MGI and MDR
15:05
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of ALNY, ACHC, TRVN, HTHT and SFIX
15:00
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: TGTX ABBV MGTI HAS CPB CHGG ADNT GOOG NKTR SYF RBBN: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
14:00
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for COCP, JT and DY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
18 November 2018 21:47:29
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181114.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2018-11-18 22:47:29 - 2018-11-18 21:47:29 - 1000 - Website: OKAY