California Water Service Begins Emergency Aid Services to Help Rebuild Town of Paradise

CHICO, Calif., Nov. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NYSE: CWT)—California Water Service (Cal Water) will begin sending teams, resources, and equipment from across the state today to assist the Paradise Irrigation District and help the community of Paradise rebuild following the Camp Fire.

After the fire began, Cal Water extended an offer of assistance to the Paradise Irrigation District. Upon surveying the needs of its water system, the Paradise Irrigation District subsequently requested that assistance through a mutual aid agreement facilitated by the California Utilities Emergency Association and California Office of Emergency Services. Cal Water provides water utility service to the neighboring cities of Chico and Oroville and about 100 other communities throughout California.

“Being a neighboring utility and having statewide resources to help the Paradise Irrigation District, Cal Water believes it is our duty to provide assistance to Paradise following the destruction of the Camp Fire,” said Martin A. Kropelnicki, Cal Water President & Chief Executive Officer. “We thank the California Utilities Emergency Association, California Office of Emergency Services, and Paradise Irrigation District for enabling us to provide emergency support to the town.”

According to Kropelnicki, the Camp Fire hit the Cal Water family immensely, as a number of its employees and retirees lived in Paradise and lost their homes in the fire.

“Our thoughts and prayers remain with everyone impacted by this devastating fire; Cal Water and our employees are committed to supporting the community and are eager to lend a helping hand to their friends and neighbors,” Kropelnicki said. “We will bring whatever resources are necessary to aid Paradise and help with the relief efforts.”

California Water Service serves about 2 million people through 484,900 service connections in California. The utility has provided water service in the state since 1926. Additional information may be obtained online at www.calwater.com .

Contact: Yvonne Kingman, 310-257-1434