CLASS ACTION UPDATE for COCP, JT and DY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQCM: COCP)

Class Period: September 23, 2013 - September 7, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 19, 2018

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/cocrystal-pharma-inc-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: Throughout the class period, Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) defendants were engaged in a pump-and-dump scheme to artificially inflate Cocrystal’s stock price; (2) this illicit scheme would result in governmental scrutiny, including from the SEC; (3) defendants failed to abide by SEC disclosure regulations; and (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about Cocrystal’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE: JT)

Class Period: Pursuant and/or traceable to the initial public offering on or about November 16, 2017

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 24, 2018

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/jianpu-technology-inc-loss-form?wire=3

The complaint alleges that the Company’s IPO offering materials contained inaccurate statements of material fact and/or omitted material information required to be disclosed in order to make such statements not misleading, including failure to disclose that the China Banking Regulatory Commission and three other Chinese regulators had issued rules in 2016 requiring peer-to-peer lending companies to appoint qualified banking institutions as custodians and disclose their use of deposits. On November 21, 2017, news outlets reported that China’s Financial Stability and Development Committee (“FSDC”) had issued an urgent notice to provincial governments urging them to suspend regulatory approval of new internet micro-loan companies. Following this news, Jianpu’s shares fell over 38% in three days and closed at $4.90 per share on November 24, 2017.

To learn more about the Jianpu Technology Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY)

Class Period: November 20, 2017 - August 10, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 24, 2018

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/dycom-industries-inc-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: Dycom Industries, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements during the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Dycom’s large projects were highly dependent on permitting and tactical considerations, (ii) Dycom was facing great uncertainties related to permitting issues; (iii) said uncertainties would expose Dycom to near-term margin pressure and absorption issues, and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ statements about Dycom’s business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Dycom Industries, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

