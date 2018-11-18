18/11/2018 16:00:00

CLASS ACTION UPDATE for HON, IGCC and ALGN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON)

Class Period: February 9, 2018 - October 19, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 31, 2018

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/honeywell-international-inc-loss-form?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges: Honeywell International Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Honeywell’s Bendix Friction Materials ("Bendix") asbestos-related liability was greater than initially reported; (2) the Company maintained improper accounting practices in connection with its Bendix asbestos-related liability; and (3) as a result, Honeywell’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. 

Honeywell previously owned Bendix, which used asbestos in its brake- and clutch-pad products until 2001; the Company sold Bendix in 2014. On August 23, 2018, Honeywell announced it had "revised its method for reasonably estimating its liability for unasserted Bendix asbestos-related claims by considering the epidemiological projections through 2059 of future incidence of Bendix asbestos-related disease. Using this method, the Company’s Bendix asbestos-related liability is estimated to be $1,693 million as of June 30, 2018. This is $1,083 million higher than the Company’s prior estimation which applied a five-year horizon when estimating the liability for unasserted Bendix asbestos-related claims. The Bendix asbestos-related insurance assets are estimated to be $187 million as of June 30, 2018, which is $65 million higher than the Company’s prior estimate."

To learn more about the Honeywell International Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

India Globalization Capital Inc. (OCTMKTS: IGCC)

Class Period: October 25, 2017 - October 29, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 2, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/india-globalization-capital-inc-loss-form?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges: India Globalization Capital Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) India Globalization’s business model was in a state of change in order to lure potential blockchain and cannabis investors; (2) India Globalization had overstated the benefits of its relationships with manufacturers, partners, and distributors in order to inflate the Company’s potential commercial success in the blockchain and cannabis markets; (3) as a result, the NYSE delisted India Globalization’s shares from their exchange; and (4) consequently, Defendants’ statements about India Globalization’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. On October 29, 2018 India Globalization announced that NYSE Regulation would begin the process of delisting the Company and trading would halt immediately.

To learn more about the India Globalization Capital Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQGS: ALGN)

Class Period: July 25, 2018 - October 24, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 4, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/align-technology-inc-loss-form?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges that, during the class period, Align Technology, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company would offer higher discounts to promote Invisalign; (2) the promotions would materially impact revenue; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. On October 24, 2018, Align Technology issued a press release announcing its Q3 2018 financial results. Therein, the Company disclosed a more than 6% decrease in its Invisalign Average Selling Price (“ASP”). On the same day, the Company also announced that its Chief Marketing Officer would “reduce his responsibilities and transition to a part-time position.” On this news, Align Technology’s share price shares fell $58.76 to close at $232.07 on October 25, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

To learn more about the Align Technology, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

250x148_zlk.jpg

