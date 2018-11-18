18/11/2018 21:58:25

STOCKHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Stockholder Class Action Against Alphabet, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GOOG

RADNOR, Pa., Nov. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Alphabet, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) (“Alphabet” or the “Company”) on behalf of purchasers of the Company’s common stock between April 23, 2018 and October 7, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). 

Alphabet stockholders who purchased their securities during or prior to the Class Period are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (888) 715 – 1740, or skaskela@kaskelalaw.com, to discuss their important legal rights and options.  Stockholders may also contact the firm online at https://kaskelalaw.com/case/alphabet/

The stockholder class action complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and misleading statements during the Class Period, and failed to disclose to investors that: (i) the Company’s security measures had failed recently and massively, as Google had exposed the private data of hundreds of thousands of users of Google+ to third parties; (ii) damage to the Company’s reputation and operating results and loss of customers from this failure of the Company’s security measures were imminent and inevitable; (iii) the Company’s security protections did not shield personal user data against theft and security breaches; and (iv) the Company’s security measures had been breached due to employee error, malfeasance, system errors or vulnerabilities.

On October 8, 2018, The Wall Street Journal reported that Google had discovered a software glitch in its Google+ social network which had exposed users’ personal data to third parties, but “opted not to disclose the issue . . . in part because of fears that doing so would draw regulatory scrutiny and cause reputational damage.”  

IMPORTANT DEADLINE:  Investors who purchased Alphabet’s common stock during the Class Period may, no later than December 10, 2018, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff of the investor class. 

Alphabet stockholders who purchased their securities during or prior to the Class Period are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC.  Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in state and federal actions throughout the country.  For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

CONTACT:

KASKELA LAW LLC

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.

201 King of Prussia Road

Suite 650

Radnor, PA 19087

(484) 258 – 1585

(888) 715 – 1740

skaskela@kaskelalaw.com

www.kaskelalaw.com

KASKELA LAW LOGO1.jpg

