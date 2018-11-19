Addiction Policy Forum Launches Statewide Resource to Address the Addiction Crisis in Wyoming

Cheyenne, WY, Nov. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Addiction Policy Forum, a leading addiction nonprofit, has expanded its Addiction Resource Center (ARC) to include a database of treatment resources, facilities, and healthcare providers specific to Wyoming residents. The ARC offers two ways to find lifesaving help; an online portal and a free, confidential telehealth service.

“During a crisis, it can be difficult to find trustworthy addiction resources,” says Jessica Hulsey Nickel, Founder and CEO of Addiction Policy Forum. “Rather than being taken advantage of by bad actors and patient brokers when they're most vulnerable, the Addiction Resource Center treatment provider database directs patients and families to a list of local treatment resources, facilities and healthcare providers throughout Wyoming.”

The ARC includes a comprehensive, interactive website to help individuals and families struggling with addiction learn about substance use disorders and access critical resources. This platform dispels harmful myths about addiction by presenting the science behind the disease in easy-to-read formats, guiding concerned individuals through a self-assessment tool, helping to develop a proposed action plan and providing a database of local treatment providers.

The ARC also includes a telehealth service staffed by licensed clinicians and counselors that provide callers with substance use disorder information, education on treatment options, and support. Wyoming residents can call the line at 1-833-301-HELP (4357), Monday through Friday from 8AM to 5PM CT.

“The ARC database offers a comprehensive list of unbiased addiction resources and is meant to serve as a starting point for people in need,” says Danielle Tarino, APF’s Vice President of Health Information Technology. “ With 22 different filter options -- from level of care to type of medications -- individuals can research resources based on their needs.”

Addiction Policy Forum, which has chapters in 47 states and a national office in Washington, D.C., plans to continue adding state-specific resources to its database throughout 2018. In addition to addressing addiction through community resources, APF is committed to affecting policy change at the local, state and national levels and raising awareness of the nationwide addiction crisis.

About Addiction Policy Forum

Addiction Policy Forum is a 501(c)(3) organization established in 2015 as a diverse partnership of organizations, policymakers and stakeholders committed to working together to elevate awareness around addiction, and to improve programs and policy through a comprehensive response that includes prevention, treatment, recovery and criminal justice reform. Jessica Hulsey Nickel, whose own family was devastated by addiction, is the founder of a coalition of 1,700 families impacted by substance use disorders and is available for further explanation and interviews by media.

More information on our mission and projects is available at https://addictionpolicy.org.

