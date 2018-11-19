19/11/2018 10:00:00

Addiction Policy Forum Launches Statewide Resource to Address the Addiction Crisis in Wyoming

Cheyenne, WY, Nov. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Addiction Policy Forum, a leading addiction nonprofit, has expanded its Addiction Resource Center (ARC) to include a database of treatment resources, facilities, and healthcare providers specific to Wyoming residents. The ARC offers two ways to find lifesaving help; an online portal and a free, confidential telehealth service.

“During a crisis, it can be difficult to find trustworthy addiction resources,” says Jessica Hulsey Nickel, Founder and CEO of Addiction Policy Forum. “Rather than being taken advantage of by bad actors and patient brokers when they're most vulnerable, the Addiction Resource Center treatment provider database directs patients and families to a list of local treatment resources, facilities and healthcare providers throughout Wyoming.”

The ARC includes a comprehensive, interactive website to help individuals and families struggling with addiction learn about substance use disorders and access critical resources. This platform dispels harmful myths about addiction by presenting the science behind the disease in easy-to-read formats, guiding concerned individuals through a self-assessment tool, helping to develop a proposed action plan and providing a database of local treatment providers.

The ARC also includes a telehealth service staffed by licensed clinicians and counselors that provide callers with substance use disorder information, education on treatment options, and support. Wyoming residents can call the line at 1-833-301-HELP (4357), Monday through Friday from 8AM to 5PM CT.

“The ARC database offers a comprehensive list of unbiased addiction resources and is meant to serve as a starting point for people in need,” says Danielle Tarino, APF’s Vice President of Health Information Technology. “ With 22 different filter options -- from level of care to type of medications -- individuals can research resources based on their needs.”

Addiction Policy Forum, which has chapters in 47 states and a national office in Washington, D.C., plans to continue adding state-specific resources to its database throughout 2018. In addition to addressing addiction through community resources, APF is committed to affecting policy change at the local, state and national levels and raising awareness of the nationwide addiction crisis.

###

About Addiction Policy Forum

Addiction Policy Forum is a 501(c)(3) organization established in 2015 as a diverse partnership of organizations, policymakers and stakeholders committed to working together to elevate awareness around addiction, and to improve programs and policy through a comprehensive response that includes prevention, treatment, recovery and criminal justice reform. Jessica Hulsey Nickel, whose own family was devastated by addiction, is the founder of a coalition of 1,700 families impacted by substance use disorders and is available for further explanation and interviews by media.

More information on our mission and projects is available at https://addictionpolicy.org.

Casey Elliott

Addiction Policy Forum

3128605353

celliott@addictionpolicy.org

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
13 Nov
 
Hvis jeg må være så fri at komme med en opfordring til de ansvarlige for dette forum. I skulle prøve..
31
18 Nov
VELO
For de der ikke har set det, er der en aktuel artikel i Medwatch hvor Craig Collard udtaler sig. D..
27
14 Nov
CHEMM
Jeg har det lidt som vagabonderne Vladimir og Estragon i Samuel Becketts skuespil,hvor de 2 sidder u..
19
12 Nov
I:NDX
Du virker ret let påvirkelig i dine holdninger, senest:   24/10-18:Sælg nu for pokker. Bear market. ..
19
16 Nov
PNDORA
Jeg er ikke klogere end andre, hvorfor årsag til fald vil være en gisning - det vil jeg afholde mig ..
17
15 Nov
VELO
Lidt tanker omkring Velos prissætning og hvorfor jeg stadig finder den absurd undervurderet: De h..
16
16 Nov
NKT
@nystart Jeg er ikke uenig med dig, men jeg tror, at du har valgt den forkerte dag at vaere bedrevid..
15
09:46
VELO
Der er mange gode bidrag i debatten - og mange der ikke har brugt 5 minutter på at sætte sig ind i h..
14
16 Nov
NKT
Kære NKT, Bestyrelse og direktion   Jeg vil gerne hører om I selv foranlediger en undersøgelse af om..
14
14 Nov
GEN
Faktisk har der været meget stille herinde mht Genmab i rigtig lang tid. Efter at GW fik skræmt alle..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
16 Nov - Block listing Interim Review
06 Nov - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Nov - Total voting rights
25 Oct - Appointment of non-executive director
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of FIT, TSRO, MGI and MDR
2
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for HON, IGCC and ALGN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
3
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for APOG and AQUA: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
4
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of COST, CWH, OZK and RYAAY
5
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of ALNY, ACHC, TRVN, HTHT and SFIX

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

10:15
Mitel Expands Its Major League Baseball Partnership as Title Partner of MLB London Series
10:13
Net Asset Value(s)
10:11
Primary placement auction of Lithuanian Government securities
10:11
Net Asset Value(s)
10:09
EVLI PANKKI OYJ: SHARE CONVERSION
10:08
The results of the primary placement auction of Lithuanian Government securities
10:06
Net Asset Value(s)
10:01
Blocklisting - Interim Review
10:00
Addiction Policy Forum Launches Statewide Resource to Address the Addiction Crisis in Wyoming

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
19 November 2018 10:34:51
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181114.1 - EUROWEB5 - 2018-11-19 11:34:51 - 2018-11-19 10:34:51 - 1000 - Website: OKAY