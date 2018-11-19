ANCE - RESTANCE INC Plans Corporate Information Update Before Major Business Development Initiative Anticipated In December

SPARKS, Nev., Nov. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- RESTANCE, Inc. (OTC: ANCE) today announced plans to rapidly update the company’s corporate information on the OTC Market Group, Inc. website prior to launching a major business development initiative this December that has been in the works for over a year. RESTANCE management wants shareholders to know that business development issues previously communicated in press, emails and on the company’s website have all continued since the company squelched its communications last year following an unsolicited third party promotion initiative flagged by the OTC Market Group. RESTANCE management initially responded to the third-party promotion with two public communications and parallel private communications to the OTC Market Group in overall an effort to rectify the issue promptly. After the initial response did not promptly resolve the issue, RESTANCE management decided to otherwise utilize the company’s limited resources to concentrate on the execution of its business plan. Management decided to prioritize business execution over corporate communications. Nearly one year later and approaching a major benchmark, RESTANCE management has decided to dedicate the attention necessary to update its corporate communications and resolve any outstanding concern the OTC Market Group may still have regarding the previously addressed third party communication.

To learn more about the company’s issue last year with an unsolicited third-party promotion, see the two public releases posted with OTC Market Group:

RESTANCE, Inc. Confirms Announced Contracts And Developments In Shareholder Update On Progress To Rectify OTC Markets Promotion Activity Concern

RESTANCE, Inc. Releases Information Update To Address Recent OTC Markets Website Warning Label – “Caveat Emptor” - Posted In Response To Promotion Activity Concern

To learn more about the RESTANCE business initiatives underway prior to the unsolicited third-party promotion issue, visit the company’s website which has not been update since the issue.

https://www.restanceinc.com/

Look for updates to the Website coming later this week. Look for updates on the OTC Markets Group website to be forthcoming very soon as well.

About RESTNACE, Inc.

On June 1, 2017, RESTANCE acquired East African Development Partners LLC. Randy Torno is the founder of East African Development Partners and now the CEO of RESTANCE. He has years of experience living and working in several regions in Africa on both government and commercial projects. East African Development Partners and now, RESTANCE are developing opportunities in the region including initiatives in technology and systems integration services, utility support services, affordable housing and health products manufacturing.

Learn more about the RESTANCE operations in Africa on the Company's website: www.restanceinc.com

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:

