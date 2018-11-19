ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands - ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 12-Nov-18 38,720 151.12 5,851,191.11 13-Nov-18 38,735 151.05 5,851,045.70 14-Nov-18 38,552 151.77 5,851,167.54 15-Nov-18 38,632 151.46 5,851,140.68 16-Nov-18 39,092 149.67 5,851,034.47

ASML's current share buyback program was announced on 17 January 2018, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/investors/share-buyback/en/s25436

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).