Concierge Care Samaritans Makes Monetary Donation to the Federal Way Senior Center

SEATTLE, Nov. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concierge Care Advisors , Washington’s premier senior living and care resource agency, today announced its Concierge Care Samaritans have provided a monetary donation of $1,000 to the Federal Way Senior Center in effort to help the organization maintain its charitable services to the seniors in the community it serves. This donation was made in person during a recent South End Coalition event where organizations serving the needs of seniors meet to discuss opportunities to elevate the lives of the seniors in the south end Puget Sound area.

“With Thanksgiving right around the corner, what better time than this to be thankful and to help others? Especially seniors. In that spirit, Concierge Care Advisors is delighted to donate to the senior center and by doing so, hopefully make a small difference in our most needy seniors' lives. This donation is made in the name of our very generous “Concierge Care Samaritans” program ( https://media.mwnewsroom.com/King5/-1833004 ). This is our employee driven program that does pro bono work on behalf of seniors every day, with the belief that we all must give back and support our vulnerable seniors,” said Marc Lilly, CEO of Concierge Care Advisors.

Centers like the Federal Way Senior Center ( https://www.federalwayseniorcenter.org ) promote healthy living through activities, parties, education and honoring Veterans. Seniors need not only the social and emotional benefits that these Centers can provide, but the nutritional benefits as well. The Federal Way Senior Center serves over 300 seniors a month at the Food Bank, which is part of the Center’s Activity/Food Bank/Meals program.

“Donations from local businesses, like the one from Concierge Care Advisors, who we appreciate greatly, helps us with monthly expenses people take for granted. The funds will help us to continue to provide quality services and programs. The funds are needed to help keep our doors open and pay for operating costs such as facilities, utilities and program expenses. We have served over 8,200 hot meals since January 2018. We have our Thanksgiving celebration that we are preparing for and need the turkeys!” said Shelley Puariea, Federal Way Senior Center Executive Director. “Donations also cover the unanticipated maintenance and repairs that pop up.”

About Concierge Care Advisors

Concierge Care Advisors introduces seniors, veterans and their families to the finest in-home care or senior housing options, at no cost to the family.

