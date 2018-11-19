19/11/2018 15:48:06

CORRECTION --- Byzen Digital Inc. Completes Sale of UK Blockchain Subsidiary, Telecoin, to XALPA Technologies Inc.

NEW YORK, NY , Nov. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Byzen Digital Inc. (OTC PINK: BYZN), a technology M&A company, today announced that it has concluded the sale of its UK subsidiary, Telecoin, to XALPA Technologies Inc. The sale price was 16 million Byzen shares.

The transaction will free Byzen Digital from Telecoin’s multi-solution blockchain platform, and pave the way for Byzen to embark on its planned mergers and acquisitions campaign with companies in the wider technology space.  

Commenting on the transaction, Byzen Digital CEO Chris Percy stated, “Given Byzen’s current strategy, the Board of Directors and management believes that the divesture of Telecoin will give us an open playing field for engagement with other blockchain players as we explore opportunities in the broader technology sphere.

“By bringing 16 million shares back into the company treasury, this deal will benefit both Byzen Digital shareholders and the Telecoin organization, which will continue to develop under XALPA Technologies’ ownership. We will now be able to cement those new relationships and move on with some very significant partnerships and acquisitions,” concluded Mr. Percy.

About Byzen Digital Inc. 

Byzen Digital is a high-growth organization focused on mergers and acquisitions in the technology sector. Originally set up to service the growing blockchain sector, Byzen’s scope has quickly grown beyond its initial focus to incorporate start-ups and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) from the wider tech arena including cybersecurity, data storage, cloud-tech, analytics, software and digital applications.  

The Byzen family provides vital strategic insight, global funding access and a robust corporate structure to support its incorporated ventures in positioning concepts for global success. For more information go to: www.byzendigital.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to anticipated revenues, expenses, earnings, operating cash flows, the outlook for markets and the demand for products. Forward-looking statements are no guarantees of future performance and are inherently subject to uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon, among other things, assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, including management's own knowledge and assessment of the Company's industry and competition. he company assumes no duty to update its forward-looking statements.

Contacts:

Byzen Digital Inc.

Chris Percy, CEO

chris.p@byzendigital.com

Investors:

Jeff Ramson / Stephanie Prince

PCG Advisory Group

646-762-4518

sprince@pcgadvisory.com

