Exchange notice regarding Adform A/S

Adform A/S has applied for admittance to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The first day of trading in, and official listing of, the shares is expected to be 30 November 2018. The admission to trading and official listing is conditional upon that Adform A/S, among other things, obtains a sufficient distribution of shares.

 

Conditional admittance to trading

Pursuant section “TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF THE OFFERING” (sub-section Withdrawal of the Offering) in the prospectus published by Adform A/S the Underwriting Agreement contains a provision according to which the Offering can be withdrawn until completion of the Offering. As a consequence Adform is conditional admitted to trading, which means that trading opens before all conditions have been met by the company. Trading will be suspended if the offering is not completed.

 

Adform A/S must publish an announcement no later than 4 December 2018 confirming that the offering will be completed and thus there no longer is a risk that the offering will be withdrawn.

 

The result of the Offering is expected to be published no later than 30 November 2018 at 7:30 a.m. (CET).

 

The Offering - temporary purchase certificates

The Offering of up to 46,450,428 shares of DKK 0.01 is expected to be admitted to trading as temporary purchase certificates in a temporary ISIN (DK0061075249) no later than 30 November 2018 after the result of the Offering has been published. The number of temporary purchase certificates consists of the shares in the Offering. That is partly new shares offered by Adform A/S, existing shares offered by the Selling Shareholders and partly overallotment shares, offered by Option Selling Shareholders.

 

After completion of the Offering and registration of the new shares in the Danish Business Authority the total share capital will be admitted to trading and official listing in the permanent ISIN (DK0061075322). Prior to this, Nasdaq will publish an exchange notice of the changes which will be implemented in the Nasdaq systems.

 

The temporary purchase certificates will be registered in the Nasdaq systems with the following data: 

Temporary ISIN:

DK0061075249

Name:

Adform TEMP

Number of temporary purchase certificates:

Up to 90,633,684 units

Face value:

DKK 0.10

Segment:

Mid Cap

Expected Average Daily Turnover:

EUR 1,500,000

Expected Average Daily Number of Transactions:

250

Short name:

ADFORM TEMP

Orderbook ID:

162998

Market Segment / no

CPH Equities intraday cross CCP / 14

Tick Size /no

MiFID II tick size table /230

MIC Code

XCSE

 

 

Data about Adform A/S 

Full name of the company:

Adform A/S

CBR No.:

26434815

Symbol of the Company:

ADFORM

 

 

Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB)

Industry 

Code

Industry

9000

Technology

 

Supersector 

Code

Super Sector

9500

Technology

 

 

 

Conditional admittance to trading

Please notice that Adform A/S is conditionally admitted to trading, In the Nasdaq trading system INET the orderbook will be added a note code “WI” to indicate that the trading is conditional until the offering is completed. 

 

For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen or Morten Østergaard, Surveillance,

tel. +45 33 93 33 66

 

 

