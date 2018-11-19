19/11/2018 16:00:00

GSA Technology Summit – Focus on Blockchain was an Industry Success

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaming Standards Association (GSA) welcomed the industry to its first ever conference event: GSA Technology Summit – Focus on Blockchain at the Nevada Museum of Art in Reno, NV.

GSA was gratified by the overwhelmingly positive response to the event as reflected in an onsite survey. The single most significant response from attendees was that the speakers at the event were of the highest quality and knowledge, making the event a must attend. The Switch tour was completely booked and enjoyed by all. Attendees are looking forward to the next event.

Blockchain technology - the second phase of the Internet - will have a dramatic impact on our lives and businesses. It is poised to revolutionize data sharing, security and has the ability to provide regulatory authorities with previously unobtainable levels of transparency. Those looking at how this technology will impact the gaming industry were able to listen to companies that are using the technology today and regulators as they debate the benefits Blockchain provides them.

GSA Chairman, Roman Czubak, NOVOMATIC AG said, “The quality of speakers is what made this event a success. I congratulate the GSA staff on the excellent work done mainly that it was the first event of this kind for GSA. The GSA Board of Directors will seek to expand on establishing more knowledge based educational events in 2019.”

“Blockchain provides reliable and trusted data, a single version of the truth, and allows designated individuals permissioned access to data in order to make rational well-informed business decisions,” said Richard Gordon, IBM Blockchain Business Development Leader. “The technology opens up new possibilities to address the challenges facing the Gaming industry across all aspects of the business, all in a distributed, fast, transparent, and highly secure way.”

In order of appearance, the event featured keynote Senator Ben Kieckhefer, Nevada and keynote speakers from: Berkeley Center for Law & Business, Oracle, IBM, AxesNetwork, BlockRE, MELCO, McDonald Carano and Alphaslot. Our excellent panelists were from Intel, Global Market Advisors, Loyra Abogados, New Jersey Department of Gaming Enforcement, and Secure Communication.

GSA President Peter DeRaedt said, “GSA provided a platform and our speakers brought it to life. GSA will continue to review the feedback from this event, as the organization determines its focus and venue for 2019. Members will again have the option for free attendance to this valuable event. Companies interested in sponsorship for 2019 should contact GSA.”

GSA is grateful to NOVOMATIC AG for being a Platinum sponsor of this important summit.

There is a level of membership for every type of company. Is your organization interested in working with GSA on the creation of future standards? Please join us – visit www.gamingstandards.com to learn more, and follow GSA on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

GSA Platinum members include: Aristocrat Technologies Inc. (ARLUF); International Game Technology (IGT); Konami Gaming Inc.; Microgaming Software Systems, LTD.; NOVOMATIC AG; Playtech, (PTEC.L) & Scientific Games International (SGMS).

Other members include: Adlink Technology Inc.; Ainsworth Game Technology Inc.; Alphaslot; Amatic Industries GmbH; AmTote International; APEX pro gaming; Appolonia; Ares Way; Aruze Gaming America, Inc.; Atlantic Lottery Corporation; AxesNetwork Solutions Inc.; BMM Testlabs; Canadian Bank Note Company, Limited; Canadian Gaming Association; Casinos Austria; Cashpoint Payment Solutions; ComTrade Gaming; Combination AB; Crane Payment Innovations (CPI); DRGT Europe; European Casino Association; Everi; Fortunet; Foxwoods Resort Casino; Gaming Laboratories International, LLC. (GLI); Gaming Consultants International; Gaming Technologies Association; Gauselman GmbH; Ganlot; Genlot Game Technology Co., Ltd.; Grand Vision Gaming; House Advantage; Intralot S.A. (INLr.AT); Inspired Gaming Group Ltd.; Interblock USA; JCM Global; Loto-Québec; Macao Polytechnic Institute; Macau Gaming Equipment Manufacturers Association; Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries Corporation; Maxgaming; Mobile Gaming Monitoring On GmbH; Multi-State Lottery Association; Nidec Sankyo Corporation; Oregon Lottery; Paltronics Australasia Pty. Ltd.; Pollard banknote limited; Quixant; Radical Blue Gaming; Random Consulting; Sega Sammy Creation, Inc.; Seminole Tribe of Florida; Seoul National University of Science & Technology; Smernax Holdings Ltd.; Spintec d.o.o.; Synergy Blue; U1 Gaming; Universal de Desarrollos Electronicos, S.A.; UNLV International Gaming Institute; VEIKKAUS; Western Canada Lottery Corporation; Wojskowe Zaklady Lacznosci Nr 1 S.A.

CONTACT:

Peter DeRaedt

Gaming Standards Association

Steinbeck Communications

President

Tel: +1 (775) 846-4422

E-mail: pdr@gamingstandards.com

Paul Speirs-Hernandez

President

+1 (702) 413-4278

paul@steinbeckcommunications.com

