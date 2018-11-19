19/11/2018 12:58:00

Half-Baked Brand THC Infused Edibles Coming to California

Tarrytown, NY, Nov. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- MJ Munchies, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTC: NGTF), announced a partnership with cannabis industry veteran Brian Edwards to launch the Half-Baked edibles line in the state of California.

Earlier in 2018, Edwards played an instrumental role in MJ Munchies successfully securing the Half-Baked trademark in California, coordinating a pilot launch which brought Half-Baked cookies from inception to shelf in under eight weeks.

Having served in critical positions in cannabis edible and manufacturing ventures since 2015, Edwards has now partnered with MJ Munchies, Inc. to spearhead their launch of the Half-Baked edible products line in California.  The Company intends to use this launch blueprint as a template for national expansion as more states legalize recreational adult use of cannabis. 

“We have great confidence in Brian and the business plan he’s put together for the California launch,” commented CEO Sean Folkson.  “In early 2019, we will have established a growing and successful operation in California as proof of concept for the edibles line.  From there, we will continue launching Half-Baked branded products in additional states through licensing and other opportunities.” 

Believing that edibles and drinks are the future of recreational marijuana consumption, MJ Munchies has set out to build the Half-Baked brand as a major national player in the market by using its iconic brand name, proprietary ingredients, and a mainstream consumer appeal.

“We have evolved the vision for what the Half-Baked brand can deliver to consumers,” added Edwards.  “That vision is now crystal clear, and we’re bringing it to life.  The packaging and branding will be a magnet for new recreational consumers across the country. The Half-Baked brand name is certainly a unique and valuable asset, but the real value comes from leveraging that to create a powerful brand.  We’re building a consumer-accessible cannabis brand that will command distribution in every dispensary in the country.”

The initial Half-Baked line will consist of delicious THC-infused cookies in four flavors; Chocolate Chip, Double Dark Chocolate, Cookies and Cream, and Peanut Butter Oatmeal.   Each cookie will contain the maximum legal amount of THC along with a proprietary Half-Baked ingredient, and will be retail-priced in the competitive range of $16-$20.  Future extensions into brownies/blondies, gummies, and other formats are expected.

About NightFood Holdings:

NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTC: NGTF), operates both NightFood, Inc. and MJ Munchies, Inc. 

NightFood, Inc, “The Nighttime Snack Company”, is a snack food company dedicated to providing consumers delicious, better-for-you, sleep-friendly choices for evening snacking.  According to IRI Worldwide, 44% of snack consumption occurs at night, representing a consumer spend of over $1B weekly on nighttime snacks.  The Company has developed a dynamic infographic at https://NightSnacking.com as a definitive consumer and media resource clearly illustrating the size and scope of the largely untapped nighttime snack category.

Market research giant Mintel recently released a report identifying nighttime specific food and beverages as one of their most “compelling and category changing” trends for 2017 and beyond. 

Consumer’s most popular choices are cookies, chips, and ice cream.  NightFood creates, manufactures, and distributes snacks formulated to help consumers satisfy nighttime cravings in a better, healthier, more sleep friendly way.  

MJ Munchies, Inc. was recently formed as a new, wholly owned subsidiary of Nightfood Holdings, Inc. to capitalize on legally compliant opportunities in the CBD and marijuana edibles and related spaces.  The Company intends to market some of these new products under the brand name “Half-Baked”.   Munchies is currently preparing a patent application with the USPTO for a proprietary ingredient to be used in Half-Baked snacks that Management believes will give it a unique and defensible competitive advantage against other recreational edible brands.  The Company believes tremendous opportunities currently exist to launch successful and legally compliant products in this space, and that such opportunities will continue to grow over time.

For more information, visit https://ir.nightfood.com and https://nightfood.com

Questions can be directed to investors@nightfood.com

Forward Looking Statements: 

This current press release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future, including but not limited to, any products sold or cash flow from operations. 

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with distribution and difficulties associated with obtaining financing on acceptable terms. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our most recent annual report for our last fiscal year, our quarterly reports, and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Media Contact:

Tim Sullivan

media@nightfood.com

732-816-0239

Investor Contact:

Stuart Smith

investors@nightfood.com

888-888-6444, x3

NGTF.png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
13 Nov
 
Hvis jeg må være så fri at komme med en opfordring til de ansvarlige for dette forum. I skulle prøve..
31
18 Nov
VELO
For de der ikke har set det, er der en aktuel artikel i Medwatch hvor Craig Collard udtaler sig. D..
28
09:46
VELO
Der er mange gode bidrag i debatten - og mange der ikke har brugt 5 minutter på at sætte sig ind i h..
22
14 Nov
CHEMM
Jeg har det lidt som vagabonderne Vladimir og Estragon i Samuel Becketts skuespil,hvor de 2 sidder u..
19
12 Nov
I:NDX
Du virker ret let påvirkelig i dine holdninger, senest:   24/10-18:Sælg nu for pokker. Bear market. ..
19
16 Nov
PNDORA
Jeg er ikke klogere end andre, hvorfor årsag til fald vil være en gisning - det vil jeg afholde mig ..
17
15 Nov
VELO
Lidt tanker omkring Velos prissætning og hvorfor jeg stadig finder den absurd undervurderet: De h..
16
16 Nov
NKT
@nystart Jeg er ikke uenig med dig, men jeg tror, at du har valgt den forkerte dag at vaere bedrevid..
15
16 Nov
NKT
Kære NKT, Bestyrelse og direktion   Jeg vil gerne hører om I selv foranlediger en undersøgelse af om..
15
14 Nov
GEN
Faktisk har der været meget stille herinde mht Genmab i rigtig lang tid. Efter at GW fik skræmt alle..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
16 Nov - Block listing Interim Review
06 Nov - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Nov - Total voting rights
25 Oct - Appointment of non-executive director
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of FIT, TSRO, MGI and MDR
2
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for HON, IGCC and ALGN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
3
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for APOG and AQUA: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
4
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of COST, CWH, OZK and RYAAY
5
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Management Changes

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

13:55
Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within U.S. Energy, Investors Title, ARC Group Worldwide, Turtle Beach, Tucows, and Nature's Sunshine Products — New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth
13:50
Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Miller Industries, P & F Industries, Schmitt Industries, Orgenesis, AMERI, and TrovaGene — What Drives Growth in Today's Competitive Landscape
13:49
JW Aluminum Names New Chief Financial Officer
13:48
Amber Skymer Named Senior Product Manager at Derby Building Products, Parent Company of Tando and Novik Brands
13:45
Flushing Bank Sponsors Flushing Bank Cup, Table Tennis Tournament
13:45
Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Moleculin Biotech, Novan, PAVmed, Maui Land & Pineapple, Hallmark Financial Services, and McEwen Mining — Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications
13:44
Arizona Corporate Excellence Awards Names CopperPoint the Fifth Fastest Growing Private Company
13:40
Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Cocrystal Pharma, Genius Brands International, Gemphire Therapeutics, Global Water Resources, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, and Condor Hospitality Trust — What Drives Growth in Today's Competitive Land
13:35
Teladoc Health to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
19 November 2018 14:11:44
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181114.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2018-11-19 15:11:44 - 2018-11-19 14:11:44 - 1000 - Website: OKAY