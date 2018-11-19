Half-Baked Brand THC Infused Edibles Coming to California

Tarrytown, NY, Nov. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- MJ Munchies, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTC: NGTF), announced a partnership with cannabis industry veteran Brian Edwards to launch the Half-Baked edibles line in the state of California.

Earlier in 2018, Edwards played an instrumental role in MJ Munchies successfully securing the Half-Baked trademark in California, coordinating a pilot launch which brought Half-Baked cookies from inception to shelf in under eight weeks.

Having served in critical positions in cannabis edible and manufacturing ventures since 2015, Edwards has now partnered with MJ Munchies, Inc. to spearhead their launch of the Half-Baked edible products line in California. The Company intends to use this launch blueprint as a template for national expansion as more states legalize recreational adult use of cannabis.

“We have great confidence in Brian and the business plan he’s put together for the California launch,” commented CEO Sean Folkson. “In early 2019, we will have established a growing and successful operation in California as proof of concept for the edibles line. From there, we will continue launching Half-Baked branded products in additional states through licensing and other opportunities.”

Believing that edibles and drinks are the future of recreational marijuana consumption, MJ Munchies has set out to build the Half-Baked brand as a major national player in the market by using its iconic brand name, proprietary ingredients, and a mainstream consumer appeal.

“We have evolved the vision for what the Half-Baked brand can deliver to consumers,” added Edwards. “That vision is now crystal clear, and we’re bringing it to life. The packaging and branding will be a magnet for new recreational consumers across the country. The Half-Baked brand name is certainly a unique and valuable asset, but the real value comes from leveraging that to create a powerful brand. We’re building a consumer-accessible cannabis brand that will command distribution in every dispensary in the country.”

The initial Half-Baked line will consist of delicious THC-infused cookies in four flavors; Chocolate Chip, Double Dark Chocolate, Cookies and Cream, and Peanut Butter Oatmeal. Each cookie will contain the maximum legal amount of THC along with a proprietary Half-Baked ingredient, and will be retail-priced in the competitive range of $16-$20. Future extensions into brownies/blondies, gummies, and other formats are expected.

About NightFood Holdings:

NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTC: NGTF), operates both NightFood, Inc. and MJ Munchies, Inc.

NightFood, Inc, “The Nighttime Snack Company”, is a snack food company dedicated to providing consumers delicious, better-for-you, sleep-friendly choices for evening snacking. According to IRI Worldwide, 44% of snack consumption occurs at night, representing a consumer spend of over $1B weekly on nighttime snacks. The Company has developed a dynamic infographic at https://NightSnacking.com as a definitive consumer and media resource clearly illustrating the size and scope of the largely untapped nighttime snack category.

Market research giant Mintel recently released a report identifying nighttime specific food and beverages as one of their most “compelling and category changing” trends for 2017 and beyond.

Consumer’s most popular choices are cookies, chips, and ice cream. NightFood creates, manufactures, and distributes snacks formulated to help consumers satisfy nighttime cravings in a better, healthier, more sleep friendly way.

MJ Munchies, Inc. was recently formed as a new, wholly owned subsidiary of Nightfood Holdings, Inc. to capitalize on legally compliant opportunities in the CBD and marijuana edibles and related spaces. The Company intends to market some of these new products under the brand name “Half-Baked”. Munchies is currently preparing a patent application with the USPTO for a proprietary ingredient to be used in Half-Baked snacks that Management believes will give it a unique and defensible competitive advantage against other recreational edible brands. The Company believes tremendous opportunities currently exist to launch successful and legally compliant products in this space, and that such opportunities will continue to grow over time.

For more information, visit https://ir.nightfood.com and https://nightfood.com

Questions can be directed to investors@nightfood.com

Forward Looking Statements:

This current press release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future, including but not limited to, any products sold or cash flow from operations.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with distribution and difficulties associated with obtaining financing on acceptable terms. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our most recent annual report for our last fiscal year, our quarterly reports, and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

