19/11/2018 21:20:00

H&R Block to Release Fiscal Second Quarter Results December 5, 2018

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) will report fiscal 2019 second quarter results on Wednesday, December 5, 2018 after the New York Stock Exchange market close.  At that time, a copy of the press release will be available on the company's investor relations website at https://investors.hrblock.com.

A conference call for analysts, institutional investors, and shareholders will be held at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, December 5, 2018.  During the conference call the company will discuss fiscal 2019 second quarter results, future outlook, and a general business update.  To access the call, please dial the number below approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled starting time:

U.S./Canada (855) 702-5257 or International (213) 358-0868

Conference ID: 8661109

The call, along with a presentation for viewing, will also be webcast in a listen-only format for the media and public. The link to the webcast can be accessed directly at https://investors.hrblock.com.  The presentation will be posted on the Webcasts and Presentations page at https://investors.hrblock.com following the conclusion of the call.

A replay of the call will be available beginning at 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on December 5, 2018, and continuing until January 5, 2019, by dialing (855) 859-2056 (U.S./Canada) or (404) 537-3406 (International).  The conference ID is 8661109.  The webcast will be available for replay beginning on December 6, 2018 and continuing for 90 days at https://investors.hrblock.com.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) is a global consumer tax services provider.  Tax return preparation services are provided by professional tax preparers in approximately 12,000 company-owned and franchise retail tax offices worldwide, and through H&R Block tax software products for the DIY consumer.  H&R Block also offers adjacent Tax Plus products and services.  In fiscal 2018, H&R Block had annual revenues of over $3.1 billion with over 23 million tax returns prepared worldwide.  For more information, visit the H&R Block Newsroom.

For Further Information

Investor Relations:         Colby Brown, (816) 854-4559, colby.brown@hrblock.com

Media Relations:             Susan Waldron, (816) 854-5522, susan.waldron@hrblock.com

