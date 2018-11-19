19/11/2018 18:51:40

INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Alphabet, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

Related content
18 Nov - 
STOCKHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Stockholde..
18 Nov - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: TGTX ABBV MGTI HAS CPB CHGG ADNT GOO..
16 Nov - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Sharehol..
Related debate
01:36 - 
Dette youtube indslag omhandler Tesla’s Australske batt..
01:06 - 
Som den afsluttende bemærkning på denne weekendtråd omk..
00:38 - 
Flere stater følger efter Californien, med meget streng..

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Alphabet, Inc. (“Alphabet” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: GOOG, GOOGL) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between April 24, 2018 and October 10, 2018, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before December 10, 2018.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Google’s systems exposed the personal data of hundreds of thousands of users of the Google+ social media platform. After discovering the breach, the Company actively concealed the facts from investors, users, and the government. Doing so violated the Company’s data privacy and security policies. Discovery of the breach could reasonably result in heightened regulatory attention from the government. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learning the truth about Alphabet, investors suffered damages.

Join the case

to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm

Brian Schall, Esq.,

Sherin Mahdavian, Esq.,

www.schallfirm.com

310-301-3335

info@schallfirm.com

SOURCE:

The Schall Law Firm

Schall Firm Logo 2.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
01:36
GOOGL
Dette youtube indslag omhandler Tesla’s Australske batteri backup systemet som Vestas også er involv..
1
18 Nov
GOOGL
Tror bilen selv vil kunne styre det, lidt ala vindmøller allerede idag skrues op og ned efter behov,..
1

Regulatory news

18:51 GOOGL
INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Alphabet, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
15 Nov GOOGL
GOOG GOOGL NOTICE ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Files First Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Alphabet Inc.; Important Deadline – GOOG, GOOGL
12 Nov GOOGL
INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Alphabet, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
06 Nov GOOGL
INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Alphabet, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
05 Nov GOOGL
Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Apollo Investment, Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Aaron's, Big 5 Sporting Goods, Superior Industries International, and Alphabet — Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence
02 Nov GOOGL
GOOG GOOGL LOSSES ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Alphabet Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in First-Filed Case – GOOG, GOOGL
02 Nov GOOGL
SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors With Losses Exceeding $100K in Losses of Class Action Against Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 10, 2018
29 Oct GOOGL
INVESTOR REMINDER ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Alphabet, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
27 Oct GOOGL
ALPHABET SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Alphabet Inc. - GOOG, GOOGL
23 Oct GOOGL
INVESTOR ALERT REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Alphabet, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
16 Nov - Block listing Interim Review
06 Nov - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Nov - Total voting rights
25 Oct - Appointment of non-executive director
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Management Changes
2
STOCKHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Stockholder Class Action Against Alphabet, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GOOG
3
ITRI Receives Three 2018 R&D 100 Awards
4
Identity verification may reduce cost of compliance by up to 70% for digital lenders
5
NexTech Announces Listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Related stock quotes

Alphabet Inc 1,027.89 -3.8% Stock price decreasing
Alphabet Inc 1,021.96 -3.7% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

19:19
World’s First Habeas Corpus Order Issued On Behalf Of An Elephant
19:12
Zipcar Survey Reveals Gossip, Romance and Pranks Help Pass Time in Holiday Traffic
19:11
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of XO Group, Inc. to WeddingWire, Inc. is Fair to Shareholders
19:08
INVESTOR ALERT NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Nektar Therapeutics and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
19:05
INVESTOR NOTICE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Camping World Holdings, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
19:02
INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
19:00
The 2018 FOX Fall Enterprise Forum Prepared Families for the Unexpected
18:59
INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against McKesson Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $500,000 to Contact the Firm
18:54
INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Trevena, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
19 November 2018 19:37:28
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181114.1 - EUROWEB5 - 2018-11-19 20:37:28 - 2018-11-19 19:37:28 - 1000 - Website: OKAY