INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Trevena, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Trevena, Inc. (“Trevena” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: TRVN) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between May 2, 2016 and October 8, 2018, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before December 10, 2018.              

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Trevena was forthright with investors about its April 28, 2016, meeting with the FDA at the end of Phase 2 testing for its drug candidate Oliceridine. The Company described this meeting as much more positive than it actually was. In fact, the FDA did not agree on dosing levels or the Phase 3 trial, and also did not agree on the study’s primary endpoint and other key details of the study. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Trevena, investors suffered damages.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

