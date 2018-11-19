INVESTOR ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. on Behalf of Investors – NSANY

RADNOR, Pa., Nov. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC is investigating Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTC: NSANY) (“Nissan” or the “Company”) on behalf of the Company’s investors. The investigation seeks to determine whether Nissan and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices, and whether Nissan investors have been harmed as a result.

On November 19, 2018, Nissan disclosed that, “[b]ased on a whistleblower report, Nissan … has been conducting an internal investigation over the past several months regarding misconduct involving the company's Representative Director and Chairman Carlos Ghosn and Representative Director Greg Kelly. The investigation showed that over many years both Ghosn and Kelly have been reporting compensation amounts in the Tokyo Stock Exchange securities report that were less than the actual amount, in order to reduce the disclosed amount of Carlos Ghosn's compensation. Also, in regards to Ghosn, numerous other significant acts of misconduct have been uncovered, such as personal use of company assets, and Kelly's deep involvement has also been confirmed.”

Following this news, the Company’s shares declined $1.05 per share, or nearly 6%, to close on November 19, 2018 at $16.90 per share.

Nissan investors who suffered financial losses in excess of $100,000 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (888) 715 – 1740 to discuss this investigation and their important legal rights and options.

