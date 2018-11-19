19/11/2018 22:43:37

INVESTOR ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. on Behalf of Investors – NSANY

RADNOR, Pa., Nov. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC is investigating Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTC: NSANY) (“Nissan” or the “Company”) on behalf of the Company’s investors.  The investigation seeks to determine whether Nissan and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices, and whether Nissan investors have been harmed as a result.

Additional information about this investigation may be found at https://kaskelalaw.com/case/nissan-motor-co-ltd/.

On November 19, 2018, Nissan disclosed that, “[b]ased on a whistleblower report, Nissan … has been conducting an internal investigation over the past several months regarding misconduct involving the company's Representative Director and Chairman Carlos Ghosn and Representative Director Greg Kelly. The investigation showed that over many years both Ghosn and Kelly have been reporting compensation amounts in the Tokyo Stock Exchange securities report that were less than the actual amount, in order to reduce the disclosed amount of Carlos Ghosn's compensation. Also, in regards to Ghosn, numerous other significant acts of misconduct have been uncovered, such as personal use of company assets, and Kelly's deep involvement has also been confirmed.”

Following this news, the Company’s shares declined $1.05 per share, or nearly 6%, to close on November 19, 2018 at $16.90 per share.

Nissan investors who suffered financial losses in excess of $100,000 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (888) 715 – 1740 to discuss this investigation and their important legal rights and options.  Additional information about this investigation may also be found at https://kaskelalaw.com/case/nissan-motor-co-ltd/

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and other stockholder actions.  For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.  This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

CONTACT:

Kaskela Law LLC

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.

201 King of Prussia Road

Suite 650

Radnor, PA 19087

(484) 258 – 1585

(888) 715 – 1740

www.kaskelalaw.com

KASKELA LAW LOGO1.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
13 Nov
 
Hvis jeg må være så fri at komme med en opfordring til de ansvarlige for dette forum. I skulle prøve..
31
18 Nov
VELO
For de der ikke har set det, er der en aktuel artikel i Medwatch hvor Craig Collard udtaler sig. D..
29
19 Nov
VELO
Der er mange gode bidrag i debatten - og mange der ikke har brugt 5 minutter på at sætte sig ind i h..
28
14 Nov
CHEMM
Jeg har det lidt som vagabonderne Vladimir og Estragon i Samuel Becketts skuespil,hvor de 2 sidder u..
19
16 Nov
PNDORA
Jeg er ikke klogere end andre, hvorfor årsag til fald vil være en gisning - det vil jeg afholde mig ..
18
16 Nov
NKT
Kære NKT, Bestyrelse og direktion   Jeg vil gerne hører om I selv foranlediger en undersøgelse af om..
16
15 Nov
VELO
Lidt tanker omkring Velos prissætning og hvorfor jeg stadig finder den absurd undervurderet: De h..
16
16 Nov
NKT
@nystart Jeg er ikke uenig med dig, men jeg tror, at du har valgt den forkerte dag at vaere bedrevid..
15
14 Nov
GEN
Faktisk har der været meget stille herinde mht Genmab i rigtig lang tid. Efter at GW fik skræmt alle..
14
19 Nov
NKT
Jeg ville lige kontrollerer om Danske Banks NKT analytiker havde nyheder. Det havde han ikke udover ..
13

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
16 Nov - Block listing Interim Review
06 Nov - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Nov - Total voting rights
25 Oct - Appointment of non-executive director
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Adacel to Feature Support Services at I/ITSEC 2018
2
ITRI Receives Three 2018 R&D 100 Awards
3
Identity verification may reduce cost of compliance by up to 70% for digital lenders
4
NexTech Announces Listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange
5
GEn1E Lifesciences Adds to Development Pipeline with Exclusive Option to License University of Maryland, Baltimore’s MUC1-Ecto-Domain Anti-Bacterial Agent

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

19 Nov
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of Altice USA, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 18, 2019
19 Nov
Sandoz and Pear Therapeutics announce launch of reSET® for treatment of patients with Substance Use Disorder
19 Nov
Vornado Completes $205 Million Refinancing of 150 West 34th Street
19 Nov
The Jewelry Exchange first in industry to advertise lab grown diamond jewelry
19 Nov
R1 RCM to Present at the 30th Annual Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference
19 Nov
Logical Clocks secures €1.25m to launch Hopsworks, a data platform for AI
19 Nov
Immune Pharmaceuticals Reschedules Corporate Update Call
19 Nov
INVESTOR ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. on Behalf of Investors – NSANY
19 Nov
Freddie Mac Prices Second Agency Credit Insurance Structure AFRM Transaction

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
20 November 2018 00:17:27
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181114.1 - EUROWEB5 - 2018-11-20 01:17:27 - 2018-11-20 00:17:27 - 1000 - Website: OKAY