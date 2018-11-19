IT – INET Nordic Test (NTF) – Nordic Workstation disturbances in Test (NTF)

Nasdaq Nordic test (NTF) system Nordic Workstation, is currently unavailable for order entry. It will continually be unavailable until the end of the day. It is expected to become available tomorrow, November 20th.

Questions and feedback

For further details and questions in regards to this IT-Notice, please contact Nasdaq Cash Equity Operations: Tel: +46 8 405 6410

E-mail: operator@nasdaq.com