Market Trends Toward New Normal in Lightbridge, MEI Pharma, Good Times Restaurants, Lilis Energy, Microbot Medical, and S&W Seed — Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ:LTBR), MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP), Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM), Lilis Energy Inc. (NYSE:LLEX), Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT), and S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

Complimentary Access: Research Reports

Full copies of recently published reports are available to readers at the links below.

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ:LTBR), MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP), Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM), Lilis Energy Inc. (NYSE:LLEX), Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT), and S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice:

the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed November 16th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

LIGHTBRIDGE CORPORATION (LTBR) REPORT OVERVIEW

Lightbridge's Recent Financial Performance

For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Lightbridge reported revenue of $0.18MM vs $0.76MM (down 76.94%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.71 vs -$1.48. Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 21st, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018.

-----------------------------------------

MEI PHARMA, INC. (MEIP) REPORT OVERVIEW

MEI Pharma's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, MEI Pharma reported revenue of $0.49MM vs $0.28MM (up 72.44%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.21 vs -$0.24. For the twelve months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, MEI Pharma reported revenue of $1.62MM vs $23.25MM (down 93.02%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.97 vs $0.07. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 14th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.16. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.68 and is expected to report on August 29th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

GOOD TIMES RESTAURANTS INC. (GTIM) REPORT OVERVIEW

Good Times Restaurants' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Good Times Restaurants reported revenue of $26.18MM vs $21.70MM (up 20.61%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.02 vs -$0.02. For the twelve months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, Good Times Restaurants reported revenue of $79.08MM vs $64.44MM (up 22.72%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.18 vs -$0.11. Analysts expect earnings to be released on December 6th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.05. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.01 and is expected to report on December 6th, 2018.

-----------------------------------------

LILIS ENERGY INC. (LLEX) REPORT OVERVIEW

Lilis

Energy's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Lilis Energy reported revenue of $19.48MM vs $5.39MM (up 261.45%) and basic earnings per share -$0.08 vs -$0.12. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Lilis Energy reported revenue of $21.61MM vs $3.44MM (up 529.17%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$2.00 vs -$3.73. Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 8th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.94. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.04 and is expected to report on March 8th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

MICROBOT MEDICAL INC. (MBOT) REPORT OVERVIEW

Microbot

Medical's Recent Financial Performance

Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 13th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018.

-----------------------------------------

S&W SEED COMPANY (SANW) REPORT OVERVIEW

S&W Seed's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, S&W Seed reported revenue of $26.12MM vs $10.71MM (up 143.85%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.00 vs -$0.09. For the twelve months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, S&W Seed reported revenue of $64.09MM vs $75.37MM (down 14.98%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.21 vs -$0.67. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 14th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.00. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.22 and is expected to report on September 19th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

