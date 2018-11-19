Market Trends Toward New Normal in Neuralstem, Industrial Services of America, Gulf Resources, Natural Alternatives International, Lifevantage, and Lonestar Resources US — Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Neuralstem, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR), Industrial Services of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSA), Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE), Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII), Lifevantage Corporation (NASDAQ:LFVN), and Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ:LONE), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine Neuralstem, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR), Industrial Services of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSA), Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE), Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII), Lifevantage Corporation (NASDAQ:LFVN), and Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ:LONE) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

NEURALSTEM, INC. (CUR) REPORT OVERVIEW

Neuralstem's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Neuralstem reported revenue of $0.00MM vs $0.00MM and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.12 vs -$0.01. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Neuralstem reported revenue of $0.26MM vs $0.02MM (up 1,504.94%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$1.20 vs -$2.53. Analysts expect earnings to be released on April 1st, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018.

INDUSTRIAL SERVICES OF AMERICA, INC. (IDSA) REPORT OVERVIEW

Industrial Services of America's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Industrial Services of America reported revenue of $16.80MM vs $14.91MM (up 12.67%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.06 vs -$0.02. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Industrial Services of America reported revenue of $54.94MM vs $36.51MM (up 50.49%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.14 vs -$0.40. Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 25th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018.

GULF RESOURCES, INC. (GURE) REPORT OVERVIEW

Gulf Resources' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Gulf Resources reported revenue of $0.34MM vs $23.84MM (down 98.56%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.42 vs $0.07. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Gulf Resources reported revenue of $107.52MM vs $149.28MM (down 27.97%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.17 vs $0.78 (down 78.21%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 18th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018.

NATURAL ALTERNATIVES INTERNATIONAL, INC. (NAII) REPORT OVERVIEW

Natural Alternatives International's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Natural Alternatives International reported revenue of $36.53MM vs $28.07MM (up 30.13%) and basic earnings per share $0.38 vs $0.22 (up 72.73%). For the twelve months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Natural Alternatives International reported revenue of $132.44MM vs $121.95MM (up 8.60%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.76 vs $1.10 (down 30.91%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 12th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018.

LIFEVANTAGE CORPORATION (LFVN) REPORT OVERVIEW

Lifevantage's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Lifevantage reported revenue of $55.61MM vs $49.13MM (up 13.19%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.07 vs $0.06 (up 16.67%). For the twelve months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Lifevantage reported revenue of $203.20MM vs $199.49MM (up 1.86%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.41 vs $0.12 (up 241.67%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 6th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.11.

LONESTAR RESOURCES US INC. (LONE) REPORT OVERVIEW

Lonestar Resources US's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Lonestar Resources US reported revenue of $58.74MM vs $26.88MM (up 118.49%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.88 vs -$0.41. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Lonestar Resources US reported revenue of $94.07MM vs $57.97MM (up 62.26%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$2.13 vs -$12.17. Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 27th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.03. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.75 and is expected to report on March 27th, 2019.

ABOUT FUNDAMENTAL MARKETS

Fundamental Markets serves thousands of members and have provided research through some of the world's leading brokerages for over a decade–and continue to be one of the best information sources for investors and investment professionals worldwide. Fundamental Markets' roster boasts decades of financial experience and includes top financial writers, FINRA® BrokerCheck® certified professionals with current and valid CRD® number designations, as well as Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation holders, to ensure up to date factual information for active readers on the topics they care about.

