19/11/2018 09:40:00

Net Asset Value(s)

Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, November 19

The unaudited net asset value (calculated on the AIC basis) of Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust plc, as at the close of business on 16 November 2018, was:

NAV per Ord share (incl. income)1157.26p

FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

