NexTech Announces Listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

TORONTO, ON, Nov. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- `via NEWMEDIAWIRE – NexTech AR Solutions (“NexTech” or the “Company”) (CSE:NTAR) is pleased to announce that the Company’s common shares have been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the trading symbol “N29”. The Company’s common shares continue to be listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) under the trading symbol “NTAR”.

“NexTech’s vision is to create AR business solutions for E-commerce, E-learning, and live streaming events utilizing our 3D ARitize™ app now live on iOS and Google Play,” said Evan Gappelberg, Chief Executive Officer of NexTech. “We have been hard at work over the past year building an amazing team and vertically integrated platform to bring state of the art augmented reality to the growing cannabis industry as well as other industries. Listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange will give NexTech increased access to European and other international investors, and positions NexTech well for international growth and development opportunities,” said CEO Evan Gappelberg.

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is one of the world’s largest trading centres for securities. With a share in turnover of around 90 per cent, it is the largest of Germany’s seven stock exchanges and it is an international trading centre, which is reflected in the structure of its participants. Of the approximately 200 market participants, roughly 50% are from countries other than Germany.

NexTech’s Frankfurt Stock Exchange listing follows the October 31, 2018 listing of NexTech’s common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About NexTech

NexTech s bringing augmented reality and holographic teleportation to the Cannabis market and other fast-growing markets by turning 2D products into exciting 3D consumer experiences. NexTech is currently developing a proprietary and disruptive Augmented Reality (AR) advertising and education platform that uniquely engages by connecting brands and retailers through a fully immersive 3D AR experience called Native AR. NexTech launched its ARitize™ app in August 2018, which can dynamically host many brand’s 3D objects and augmented reality experiences. NexTech believes it has the first mover advantage in pursuing the Cannabis market which is the fastest growing economy in the world. NexTech AR Solutions Corp. also owns a large and diverse revenue generating App Portfolio that is deployed on the iTunes and Google play store which it intends to ARitize™.

