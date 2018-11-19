19/11/2018 06:00:00

NexTech Announces Listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

TORONTO, ON, Nov. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- `via NEWMEDIAWIRE – NexTech AR Solutions (“NexTech” or the “Company”) (CSE:NTAR) is pleased to announce that the Company’s common shares have been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the trading symbol “N29”. The Company’s common shares continue to be listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) under the trading symbol “NTAR”.

“NexTech’s vision is to create AR business solutions for E-commerce, E-learning, and live streaming events utilizing our 3D ARitize™ app now live on iOS and Google Play,” said Evan Gappelberg, Chief Executive Officer of NexTech. “We have been hard at work over the past year building an amazing team and vertically integrated platform to bring state of the art augmented reality to the growing cannabis industry as well as other industries. Listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange will give NexTech increased access to European and other international investors, and positions NexTech well for international growth and development opportunities,” said CEO Evan Gappelberg.

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is one of the world’s largest trading centres for securities. With a share in turnover of around 90 per cent, it is the largest of Germany’s seven stock exchanges and it is an international trading centre, which is reflected in the structure of its participants. Of the approximately 200 market participants, roughly 50% are from countries other than Germany.

NexTech’s Frankfurt Stock Exchange listing follows the October 31, 2018 listing of NexTech’s common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About NexTech

NexTech s bringing augmented reality and holographic teleportation to the Cannabis market and other fast-growing markets by turning 2D products into exciting 3D consumer experiences. NexTech is currently developing a proprietary and disruptive Augmented Reality (AR) advertising and education platform that uniquely engages by connecting brands and retailers through a fully immersive 3D AR experience called Native AR. NexTech launched its ARitize™ app in August 2018, which can dynamically host many brand’s 3D objects and augmented reality experiences. NexTech believes it has the first mover advantage in pursuing the Cannabis market which is the fastest growing economy in the world. NexTech AR Solutions Corp. also owns a large and diverse revenue generating App Portfolio that is deployed on the iTunes and Google play store which it intends to ARitize™.

On behalf of the Board of NexTech AR Solutions Corp.

Evan Gappelberg

CEO and Director

For further information, please contact:

Evan Gappelberg

Chief Executive Officer

info@nextechar.com

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute “forward-looking information” under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, “will be”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “will” occur. Forward-looking statements regarding NexTech’s sponsorship of the Golden Key 2.0 after party and demonstrations and involvement at the event are based on the Company’s estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of NexTech to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including capital expenditures and other costs.  There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. NexTech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

NexTech AR Solutions Corp.

349 Carlaw Ave Suite 304

Toronto, ON M4M 2T1

