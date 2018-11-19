19/11/2018 13:05:00

nFüsz Announces Company Update

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Nov. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nFüsz, Inc. (OTCQB: FUSZ), a leader in business-focused interactive video, and the pioneer of Augmented Sales Intelligence software, will post a Company update video today at 2:05 PST/5:05 EST. 

Rory Cutaia, CEO of nFüsz, will deliver a comprehensive video update to stockholders, covering several recent initiatives including:

  • The company’s execution of a definitive agreement to acquire Utah-based Sound Concepts, Inc., a leading provider of SaaS-based sales, lead-gen, and customer relationship management applications for the direct sales, network marketing, and affiliate marketing industries;

  • Recent Shareholder approval to initiate a reverse stock split at any time over the next 12 months, as determined by the Board of Directors and the Company’s underwriters to be employed as needed to ensure that the Company meets all of the listing requirements for NASDAQ; and

  • The financial results for the period ending September 30th, 2018.

The update will be posted at https://nfusz.com/q3-ceoreport at 2:05 pm PST/5:05 EST, today, November 19, 2018.

About nFüsz, Inc.

nFüsz, Inc. (OTCQB: FUSZ) is a recognized leader in business-focused interactive video and the pioneer of Augmented Sales Intelligence software. The company’s flagship product, notifiCRM, is the first interactive video-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform that allows anyone to create, distribute, post, track, and measure interactive videos that increase engagement and conversion rates by up to 600 percent. Video viewers can respond to one or more calls to action by clicking within a video while it’s playing – and no download is required. nFüsz products are cloud-based, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), available by subscription for individual and enterprise users, and accessible on all mobile and desktop devices. The company’s newest products, also based on its interactive video technology platform, include notifiMED, for the healthcare industry, notifiEDU, for the education industry, and notifiNGO, for non-profit organizations. For more information on nFüsz, Inc., visit: www.nFüsz.com

CONTACT INFORMATION

Please address media inquiries to: info@nFusz.com

855.250.2300, extension 7

Please address investor inquiries to: investors@nFusz.com

855.250.2300, extension 2

