OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 19 NOVEMBER 2018 AT 8.20 A.M. EET

Oma Savings Bank Plc applies for its shares to be listed on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Oma Savings Bank Plc (”OmaSp” or the ”Company”) has today filed a listing application with Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (the "Helsinki Stock Exchange") to list its shares first on the Prelist and then on the official list of the Helsinki Stock Exchange. Trading in the Company’s shares is expected to commence on the Prelist of the Helsinki Stock Exchange on or about 30 November 2018 and on the official list of the Helsinki Stock Exchange on or about 4 December 2018 under the trading code OMASP.

Additional information:

Pasi Sydänlammi, CEO, tel. +358 45 657 5506, pasi.sydanlammi@omasp.fi

Sarianna Liiri, Chief Financial and Administrative Officer, tel. +358 40 835 6712, sarianna.liiri@omasp.fi

Interview and further information enquiries for media:

Minna Sillanpää, CCO, tel. +358 50 66592, minna.sillanpaa@omasp.fi

Oma Savings Bank in short

OmaSp is a growing Finnish bank and the largest savings bank in Finland based on total assets. Over 270 professionals provide nationwide services through OmaSp’s 40 branch offices and digital service channels to approximately 135,000 customers. OmaSp focuses primarily on retail banking operations and provides its clients with a broad range of banking services both through its own balance sheet as well as by acting as an intermediary for its partners’ products. The intermediated products include credit, investment and loan insurance products. OmaSp is also engaged in mortgage banking operations.

The Banks’ core idea is to provide personal service and to be local and close to its customers, both in digital and traditional channels. OmaSp strives to offer premium level customer experience through personal service and easy accessibility. In addition, the development of the Company’s operations and services is customer-oriented. The Company’s personnel is committed and the Company seeks to support their career development with versatile tasks and continuous development. A substantial part of the personnel also own shares in the Company.

DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Principal media

