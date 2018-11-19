ReadyCloud CRM is Now Available on Amazon’s Marketplace Appstore

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES and PHOENIX, Nov. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The ReadyCloud CRM app is now available on Amazon’s Marketplace Appstore. It delivers a cloud-powered Customer Relationship Management solution for businesses that sell on Amazon and on other ecommerce sales channels.

“ReadyCloud CRM is an orders-based CRM that was built for ecommerce,” comments Michael Lazar, an Executive at ReadyCloud. “When you connect ReadyCloud CRM to your Amazon seller account, you’ll see something amazing: It will instantly import your orders and create detailed customer profiles based on ecommerce order activity.”

ReadyCloud CRM is a customer satisfaction platform that gives ecommerce merchants the ability to create teams and collaborate on orders, returns, customer feedback, trending products and events. With ReadyCloud CRM, users can create individual and team tasks, so that no customer or detail is overlooked. Users can also tag orders, create events and know who their best customers are, what they are buying and how often.

The Amazon Marketplace integration for ReadyCloud CRM supports Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) merchants with up-to-the-minute reporting on new orders, shipments and deliveries. Orders are displayed with a detailed timeline showing when the order was placed, shipped and even returned. It gives users the complete order lifecycle, at a glance.

“Amazon sellers can get connected to ReadyCloud CRM through the Amazon Marketplace Appstore ,” Lazar explains. “Just log into your Amazon seller account, click into the Appstore and search for ‘ReadyCloud CRM’ for more details. We follow Amazon’s best practices for integration, so getting started is easy. Minutes after a seller connects, they’ll see their orders in a whole new light!”

The Amazon marketplace integration for ReadyCloud CRM comes with a 14-day complimentary trial period. No credit card is required. Users can continue service after the trial for just $24/month per user. There are no contracts. Users can cancel at any time.

“We believe all businesses that sell on Amazon deserve a cross-channel CRM solution. That’s why the first two weeks are on us,” Lazar says. “Go ahead and give ReadyCloud CRM a try today, and see why it’s the customer satisfaction platform you’ve been looking for!”

Get started for free in under 5 minutes at: https://www.ReadyCloud.com

Find ReadyCloud CRM in the Amazon Marketplace Appstore Here .

Got questions? Contact ReadyCloud direct at: 877-818-7447

About ReadyCloud CRM

#ReadyCloudCRM is rocket fuel for customer loyalty and sales in today’s ecommerce world. A cross-channel ecommerce CRM solution, ReadyCloud CRM features robust customer order timelines complete with shipping and return information, invoice and tracking number, notes, group calendar, tagging, email marketing integrations, detailed reporting, shipping profitability reports, tasks and so much more. New features are being added every month.

ReadyCloud starts with CRM, and can be further expanded with premium plugins like #ReadyShipper, a hybrid-cloud shipping software solution, and #ReadyReturns, an automated online product returns solution.

ReadyCloud CRM includes integrations for many popular shopping carts and marketplaces including: Amazon, eBay, Magento, BigCommerce, Shopify, 3dcart, WooCommerce, MailChimp and Constant Contact.

About Marketplace Appstore

The Marketplace Appstore is a one-stop-shop where the small and medium-sized businesses that sell on Amazon can more easily discover quality applications to help them automate, manage and grow their business. Accessible from Seller Central, the Marketplace Appstore features applications created by Amazon and external developers and covers a range of functionalities across the selling lifecycle.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/13022e41-0257-4ad6-8b46-9096f3df04f8

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/873f6e17-a6ca-4638-a176-4b1bd2754ac0

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1c8a8348-e7b2-47c7-8a56-060dcd8d237d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/98d93344-67b3-4082-a250-0fe54c54e7d0