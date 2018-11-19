Replacement CT Tube Solutions from Richardson Healthcare at RSNA 2018

Stop by Booth 7330 to see the ALTA750™ CT Tube

LAFOX, Ill., Nov. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Healthcare , a Division of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL), will be displaying the ALTA750 replacement CT tube at RSNA 2018. The 2018 Radiology Society of North America (RSNA) Annual Meeting is being held at McCormick Place, Chicago from November 25–30. You can find Richardson Healthcare in the North Hall Booth# 7330.

Visitors can learn more about our P3 (Preferred Parts Partnership) agreements that allow customers to align our quality parts, inventory levels, 24/7 technical support, and service training programs with their business needs. These programs enable service providers and hospitals to gain efficiency, control risk, and lower the overall cost of imaging service delivery.

In addition to our partnership programs, our training courses have expanded from Toshiba CT to include Philips CT. As with our Toshiba courses, the Philips Brilliance CT system is staged at our training facility in Fort Mill, SC to support a two-week, hands-on curriculum. Engineers will learn from experienced technicians how to conduct preventive maintenance, troubleshoot errors, and replace key components in the field, and then enjoy additional support identifying and troubleshooting parts in the field.

To schedule a meeting with us at RSNA 2018, please contact us at healthcare@rell.com | 704.739.3597

