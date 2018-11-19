19/11/2018 16:00:00

Replacement CT Tube Solutions from Richardson Healthcare at RSNA 2018

Stop by Booth 7330 to see the ALTA750™ CT Tube

LAFOX, Ill., Nov. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Healthcare, a Division of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL), will be displaying the ALTA750 replacement CT tube at RSNA 2018. The 2018 Radiology Society of North America (RSNA) Annual Meeting is being held at McCormick Place, Chicago from November 25–30. You can find Richardson Healthcare in the North Hall Booth# 7330.

Visitors can learn more about our P3 (Preferred Parts Partnership) agreements that allow customers to align our quality parts, inventory levels, 24/7 technical support, and service training programs with their business needs. These programs enable service providers and hospitals to gain efficiency, control risk, and lower the overall cost of imaging service delivery.

In addition to our partnership programs, our training courses have expanded from Toshiba CT to include Philips CT. As with our Toshiba courses, the Philips Brilliance CT system is staged at our training facility in Fort Mill, SC to support a two-week, hands-on curriculum. Engineers will learn from experienced technicians how to conduct preventive maintenance, troubleshoot errors, and replace key components in the field, and then enjoy additional support identifying and troubleshooting parts in the field.

To schedule a meeting with us at RSNA 2018, please contact us at healthcare@rell.com | 704.739.3597

About Richardson Healthcare – A Division of Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics Healthcare provides flexible, efficient high-value diagnostic imaging replacement parts, components, and technical support to hospitals, diagnostic imaging centers, medical institutions, independent service organizations and more.  We have a focused product selection of diagnostic imaging components and displays, as well as robust in-house manufacturing capabilities. In addition, we provide CT Service training, complete post-sale service and support, including installation support, maintenance, troubleshooting, calibration and conformance. For more information, visit us at www.rellhealthcare.com.

About Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global provider of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes and related consumables; high value displays, flat panel solutions and replacement parts for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions.  We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific and semiconductor markets. The Company’s strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and “engineered solutions” based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available online at www.rell.com. Richardson Electronics common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.

For details, contact:

Karina Macholz

Global Marketing Communications Manager

Phone: 630.208.2618

Email: karinam@rell.com 

