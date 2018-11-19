19/11/2018 09:25:00

Results for the 6 months ended 30 Sept 2018

Meikles Ld - Results for the 6 months ended 30 Sept 2018

PR Newswire

London, November 19

MEIKLES LIMITED

ABRIDGED UNAUDITED RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2018

CHAIRMAN’S STATEMENT

Group Financial Review

Group revenue for the half year ended 30 September 2018 grew by 30% to US$330.8 million from US$254.0 million in the comparable period. The contribution to revenue by the different segments of the Group is set out in Note 4.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation “EBITDA” for the period rose by 107% to US$31.5 million from the previous year’s result of US$15.2 million. The contribution to EBITDA by the different segments of the Group is set out in Note 4.

Profit after tax grew by 464% to US$15.3 million from US$2.7 million achieved the previous year.  Profit after tax for the six month period ended 30 September 2018 had surpassed the result for the full financial year ended 31 March 2018 of US$7.7 million by 99%.

Progress is being made in raising long term finance. On completion, short term loans and overdue current liabilities will be paid off.

Segment Commentary

TM Supermarkets trading as TM and PnP

Revenue for the period amounted to US$305.6 million, a growth of 32% from US$232.0 million in the previous year. The rise in revenue was underpinned by a considerable growth in the number of units sold.

EBITDA for the period grew by 65% to US$21.8 million. Profit after tax grew by 106% to US$13.9 million from US$6.7 million in the previous year.

Refurbishment works are in progress at five branches with completion expected before the commencement of the festive season.

Tanganda

Revenue grew by 21% to US$15.7 million from US$12.9 million achieved during the six months ended 30 September 2017. Average international bulk tea export price for the period was US$1.68/kg compared to US$1.65/kg in the six months period to 30 September 2017. Bulk tea production of 3 886 tonnes grew by 26% from 3 077 tonnes produced in the comparative prior year period.

The volume of Macadamia nuts sales grew by 70% to 374 tonnes. Average price of US$4.82/kg was 16% above US$4.14/kg realised in the previous period.  Avocadoes’ results will be reflected in the second half of the year.

EBITDA for six months ended 30 September 2018 grew by 181% to US$8.4 million from US$3.0 million generated during the comparable period. Profit after tax grew to US$5.6 million from US$0.6 million in the previous year.

Hospitality

Revenue grew by 19% to US$10.3 million from US$8.7 million achieved during same period last year. At Meikles Hotel revenue per available room “RevPAR” rose by 35% underpinned by growth of both room occupancy and average room rate. The Victoria Falls Hotel RevPAR grew to US$198 from US$188 achieved the previous year.

EBITDA grew by 60% to US$3.4 million from US$2.1 million in the previous year. Profit after tax from continuing operations for the six month’s period was US$1.4 million, a growth of 175% above the previous year.

Refurbishment works at The Victoria Falls Hotel will commence during the last quarter of our financial year.

Meikles Stores

Meikles Mega Market operations closed during the period under review due to working capital constraints. EBITDA for the period was a loss of US$1.2 million compared with a loss of US$1.8 million in the previous year. Funding arrangements for working capital requirements are being secured and new store models are being developed.

Amount owed by Government

The Company reaffirms the position as set out in the 2018 Annual Report.  There are expectations that final written agreements on this matter will be concluded very shortly.

Outlook

The trend of greatly increased profit earned in the first six months of the current financial year has continued into the first period of the second six months.

Dividend

In view of the profit for the six month’s period ended 30 September 2018 and the ongoing restructuring of short term loans, the board declared an interim dividend of US$0.012 per share payable either as scrip or cash. The total dividend will amount to approximately US$3.1 million. A full dividend announcement will be published separately in due course.

Appreciation

I would like to extend my appreciation to our customers, suppliers, shareholders and regulatory authorities for their continued support. I would also like to extend my appreciation to my fellow Directors, and to management and staff for their dedication and commitment.

JRT Moxon

Executive Chairman

13 November 2018

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2018

Unaudited

UnauditedAudited

30 Sep 2018

30 Sep 201731 March 2018

US$ 000

US$ 000US$ 000

CONTINUING OPERATIONS

Revenue

330,830

253,989534,930
Net operating costs

(305,881)

(245,151)(508,197)

Operating profit

24,949

8,83826,733
Investment income

20

34271
Finance costs

(4,412)

(3,440)(8,640)
Net exchange gains / (losses)

1,163

(37)(468)
Loss recognised on discounting Treasury Bills

-

(6)(6)
Fair value adjustments on biological assets

78

-1,336

Profit before tax

21,798

5,38919,226
Income tax expense

(6,466)

(2,672)(11,533)

Profit for the period from continuing operations

15,332

2,7177,693

DISCONTINUED OPERATION

Profit for the period from discontinued operation

-

554501

Profit for the period

15,332

3,2718,194

Other comprehensive income, net of tax

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:
Reclassification adjustment relating to available-for-sale financial assets disposed of in the current period

-

47

47

Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax

-

4747

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD

15,332

3,3188,241

Profit for the period attributable to:

     Owners of the parent

8,520

(41)(829)
     Non-controlling interests

6,812

3,3129,023

15,332

3,2718,194

Total comprehensive income is attributable to:

     Owners of the parent

8,520

6(782)
     Non-controlling interests

6,812

3,3129,023

15,332

3,3188,241

Earnings / (loss) per share (cents)

Basic

3.33

(0.02)(0.32)
Diluted

3.12

(0.01)(0.31)

Headline earnings / loss per share (cents)

3.46

(0.29)0.08

Diluted headline earnings / loss per share (cents)

3.24

(0.27)0.08

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2018

Unaudited

UnauditedAudited

30 Sep 2018

30 Sep 201731 March 2018

US$ 000

US$ 000US$ 000

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

183,094

173,253175,267
Investment property

237

241239
Investment in Mentor Africa Limited

20,046

20,04620,046
Biological assets

1,407

1,2621,299
Intangible assets

124

124124
Other financial assets

11,803

11,82311,815
Deferred tax

264

3,859121
Total non-current assets

216,975

210,608208,911

Current assets

Inventories

47,324

30,71043,870
Trade and other receivables

15,679

16,63917,341
Biological assets – produce on bearer plants

2,482

1,1952,810
Other financial assets

3,346

3,4193,383
Cash and bank balances

54,845

27,55234,175
Total current assets

123,676

79,515101,579

Total assets

340,651

290,123310,490

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Capital and reserves

Share capital

2,562

2,5382,562
Share premium

1,469

1,3161,469
Other reserves

12,559

12,55912,559
Retained earnings

91,374

83,64282,854
Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent

107,963

100,05599,444
Non-controlling interests

42,786

30,18836,241
Total  equity

150,750

130,243135,685

Non-current liabilities

Borrowings

13,455

15,44617,309
Deferred tax

21,311

18,55119,189
Total non-current liabilities

34,766

33,99736,498

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

98,318

75,06782,334
Borrowings

56,817

50,81655,973
Total current liabilities

155,135

125,883138,307
Total liabilities

189,901

159,880174,805

Total equity and liabilities

340,651

290,123310,490

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2018

Share

capital

Share

premium

Other reserves

Retained earnings

Attributable  to owners of parent

Non-controlling

interests

Total

 US$ 000

 US$ 000

US$ 000 

US$ 000

 US$ 000

 US$ 000

 US$ 000

2018 - Unaudited

Balance at 1 April 2018

2,562

1,469

12,559

82,854

99,444

36,241

135,685

(Loss) / profit for the period

-

-

-

8,520

8,520

6,812

15,332

Other comprehensive income for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Non-controlling interests arising from Mopani Property Development (Private) Limited

-

-

-

-

-

(267)

(267)

Balance at 30 September 2018

2,562

1,469

12,559

91,374

107,964

42,786

150,750

2017 - Unaudited

Balance at 1 April 20172,5381,31612,51283,683100,04928,591128,640
(Loss) / profit for the period---(41)(41)3,3123,271
Other comprehensive income for the period--47-47-47
Non-controlling interests arising from Mopani Property Development (Private) Limited-

-

-

-

-(1,715)(1,715)
Balance at 30 September 20172,5381,31612,55983,642100,05530,188130,243

   

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASHFLOWS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2018

Unaudited

UnauditedAudited

30 Sep 2018

30 Sep 201731 March 2018

CONTINUING AND DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS

 US$ 000 

 US$ 000US$ 000

Cash flows from operating activities

Profit before tax

21,798

5,94319,226
Adjustments for:
- Depreciation and impairment of property, plant and equipment and investment property

6,571

6,658

13,311

- Net interest

4,391

3,3998,415
- Dividend income

-

-(53)
- Net exchange (gains) / losses

(1,163)

37468
- Profit on disposal of subsidiary

-

(768)(768)
- Fair value adjustments on biological assets

(78)

-(1,336)
- Loss recognised on discounting Treasury Bills

-

66
- Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment

83

1761,545
Operating cash flow before working capital changes

31,602

15,45141,368
(Increase)/decrease in inventories

(3,454)

3,757(9,403)
Decrease / (increase) in trade and other receivables

1,647

(2,963)(3,627)
Increase in trade and other payables

15,347

4,28911,895

Cash generated from operations

45,142

20,53440,233
Income taxes paid

(3,848)

(1,567)(6,447)

Net cash generated from operating activities

41,294

18,96733,786

Cash flows from investing activities

Payment for property, plant and equipment

(14,612)

(7,465)(17,717)
Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment

160

117350
Proceeds from sale of Treasury Bills and coupon interest

-

3,0753,075
Net movement in service assets

(26)

(73)(89)
Net movement in other  investments

52

816847
Net movement in biological assets

298

557241
Net cash inflow on disposal of subsidiary

-

1,0601,060
Investment income

18

12208

Net cash used in investing activities

(14,110)

(1,901)(12,025)

Cash flows from financing activities

Net (decrease) / increase in interest bearing borrowings

(3,010)

457,064
Non-controlling interests arising from Mopani Property Development (Private)                     Limited

(267)

-

519

Finance costs

(4,412)

(3,444)(8,640)
Dividend paid – minority shareholders

-

(1,715)(1,715)

Net cash used in financing activities

(7,689)

(5,114)(2,772)
Net increase in cash and bank balances

19,495

11,95218,989
Cash and bank balances at the beginning of the period

34,175

15,63715,637
Net effect of exchange rate changes on cash and bank balances

1,175

(37)(451)

Cash and bank balances at the end of the period

54,845

27,55234,175

NOTES TO THE ABRIDGED UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS

1. Basis of preparation

The abridged unaudited financial results are prepared from statutory records that are maintained under the historical cost basis except for biological assets and certain financial instruments which are measured at fair value. Historical cost is generally based on the fair value of the consideration given in exchange for assets. These abridged financial results are presented in United States of America dollars (US$), which is the Group’s functional currency. In the current environment the determination of functional currency is a significant judgement area. These abridged unaudited financial results do not fully comply with IFRS and should be read in conjunction with the Group’s annual report for the full year to 31 March 2018.

2. Accounting policies

Accounting policies and methods of computation applied in the preparation of these abridged unaudited financial results are consistent, in all material respects, with those used in the prior year. The effects of IFRS 9 and IFRS 15, effective in the current year shall be included in the full year results to 31 March 2019

3. Going concern

The Directors assess the ability of the Group to continue in operational existence in the foreseeable future at each reporting date. As at 30 September 2018, the Directors have assessed the Group’s ability to continue operating as a going concern and believe that the preparation of these unaudited financial results on a going concern basis is still appropriate.

4. Segment information

Unaudited

UnauditedAudited

30 Sep 2018

30 Sep 201731 March 2018

US$ 000

US$ 000US$ 000

Revenue

Supermarkets

305,557

231,973487,822
Agriculture

15,667

12,92728,847
Hotels

10,343

8,68517,646
Departmental stores

415

1,0401,881
Wholesaling

-

89224
Corporate*

(1,152)

(725)(1,490)

330,830

253,989534,930

EBITDA

Supermarkets

21,767

13,22934,514
Agriculture

8,387

2,98010,289
Hotels

3,363

2,1014,063
Departmental stores

(1,188)

(825)(2,218)
Wholesaling

-

(948)(1,998)
Corporate*

(811)

(1,277)(3,570)

31,518

15,26041,080

Segment assets

Supermarkets

154,656

108,937126,701
Agriculture

89,283

76,45185,582
Hotels

46,917

46,46746,966
Departmental stores

22,598

26,47323,446
Wholesaling

-

4,9881,071
Corporate*

27,197

26,80726,724

340,651

290,123310,490

Segment liabilities

Supermarkets

70,493

50,47956,148
Agriculture

30,778

29,55732,779
Hotels

22,020

22,26323,515
Departmental stores

28,631

18,10818,999
Wholesaling

-

10,23710,032
Corporate*

37,979

29,23633,332

189,901

159,880174,805

   

*Intercompany transactions and balances have been eliminated from the corporate amounts. Corporate also includes other subsidiaries that are immaterial to warrant separate disclosure.

The EBITDA figures are before Group management fees.

NOTES TO THE ABRIDGED UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS

Unaudited

UnauditedAudited

30 Sep 2018

30 Sep 201731 March 2018

5. Other information

US$ 000

US$ 000US$ 000
Capital commitments authorised but not contracted for

8,971

3,00023,583
Group’s share of capital commitments of joint operation

3,000

3,0003,000

6. Net borrowings

Non-current borrowings

13,455

15,44617,309
Current borrowings

56,817

50,81655,973
Total borrowings

70,272

66,26273,282
Cash and cash equivalents

(54,845)

(27,552)(34,175)

Net borrowings

15,427

38,71039,107

Comprising:

Secured

64,627

55,45357,505
Unsecured

5,645

10,80915,777

70,272

66,26273,282

The weighted average cost of borrowings for the period was 13.86% per annum (31 March 2018: 13.39% per annum).

  • US$1.8 million (31 March 2018: US$1.8 million) worth of borrowings are secured by inventories.

  • US$4.2 million (31 March 2018: US$4.1 million) worth of borrowings are secured by receivables.

  • US$19.3 million (31 March 2018: US$22.2 million) worth of borrowings are secured by a negative pledge over assets.

  • US$6.3 million (31 March 2018: US$27.8 million) worth of borrowings are secured by mortgage bonds over freehold land and buildings with a carrying amount of US$43.4 million (31 March 2018: US$45.6 million).

The Group has issued cross company guarantees worth US$53.1 million (31 March 2018: US$42.1 million) for Group borrowing facilities.

6.2   Breach of loan covenants

During the current period, the Group was in default on some of its loan covenants with financial institutions. Details of loans in default as at 30 September 2018 are as follows:

  • S$17.1 million (31 March 2018: US$16.1 million) secured borrowing, carrying interest at 12% p.a. The loan is currently on overdraft and fundraising activities to mobillise long term finance to expunge all short term loans are underway.

  • US$2.5 million (31 March 2018: US$2.4 million) secured borrowing, carrying interest at 11% p.a. The loan expired on 30 September 2018.

  • US$2.8 million (31 March 2018: US$3.7 million) unsecured borrowing, carrying interest at 11% p.a. The loan expired on 31 May 2018.

  • US$10.6 million (31 March 2018: US$9.4 million) unsecured borrowing, carrying interest at 24% p.a. The loan expired on 30 June 2018.

  • Loan instalments and interest amounting to US$1.3 million (31 March 2018: US$1.1 million) were in arrears as at 30 September 2018 for a loan of US$1.7 million (31 March 2018: US$2.7 million) expiring on 31 January 2019.

  • Loan instalments amounting to US$180,000 (31 March 2018: US$373,000) were in arrears as at 30 September 2018 for a loan of US$4.0 million (31 March 2018: US$4.7 million) expiring on 31 July 2021.

  • US$4.9 million (31 March 2018: US$4.6 million) unsecured borrowing, carrying interest at 18% p.a. The loan expired on 31 October 2017 and is now subject of litigation.

  • US$468,500 (31 March 2018: US$432,678) unsecured borrowing, carrying interest at 15% p.a. The loan expired on 23 July 2017 and is now subject of litigation.

Meikles Limited Website : https://www.meiklesltd.com/

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
13 Nov
 
Hvis jeg må være så fri at komme med en opfordring til de ansvarlige for dette forum. I skulle prøve..
31
18 Nov
VELO
For de der ikke har set det, er der en aktuel artikel i Medwatch hvor Craig Collard udtaler sig. D..
27
14 Nov
CHEMM
Jeg har det lidt som vagabonderne Vladimir og Estragon i Samuel Becketts skuespil,hvor de 2 sidder u..
19
12 Nov
I:NDX
Du virker ret let påvirkelig i dine holdninger, senest:   24/10-18:Sælg nu for pokker. Bear market. ..
19
16 Nov
PNDORA
Jeg er ikke klogere end andre, hvorfor årsag til fald vil være en gisning - det vil jeg afholde mig ..
17
09:46
VELO
Der er mange gode bidrag i debatten - og mange der ikke har brugt 5 minutter på at sætte sig ind i h..
16
15 Nov
VELO
Lidt tanker omkring Velos prissætning og hvorfor jeg stadig finder den absurd undervurderet: De h..
16
16 Nov
NKT
@nystart Jeg er ikke uenig med dig, men jeg tror, at du har valgt den forkerte dag at vaere bedrevid..
15
16 Nov
NKT
Kære NKT, Bestyrelse og direktion   Jeg vil gerne hører om I selv foranlediger en undersøgelse af om..
14
14 Nov
GEN
Faktisk har der været meget stille herinde mht Genmab i rigtig lang tid. Efter at GW fik skræmt alle..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
16 Nov - Block listing Interim Review
06 Nov - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Nov - Total voting rights
25 Oct - Appointment of non-executive director
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of FIT, TSRO, MGI and MDR
2
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for HON, IGCC and ALGN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
3
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for APOG and AQUA: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
4
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of COST, CWH, OZK and RYAAY
5
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of ALNY, ACHC, TRVN, HTHT and SFIX

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

10:15
Mitel Expands Its Major League Baseball Partnership as Title Partner of MLB London Series
10:13
Net Asset Value(s)
10:11
Primary placement auction of Lithuanian Government securities
10:11
Net Asset Value(s)
10:09
EVLI PANKKI OYJ: SHARE CONVERSION
10:08
The results of the primary placement auction of Lithuanian Government securities
10:06
Net Asset Value(s)
10:01
Blocklisting - Interim Review
10:00
Addiction Policy Forum Launches Statewide Resource to Address the Addiction Crisis in Wyoming

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
19 November 2018 10:35:15
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181114.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2018-11-19 11:35:15 - 2018-11-19 10:35:15 - 1000 - Website: OKAY