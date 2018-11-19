19/11/2018 06:00:00

London, November 16

This is the START of day message for the PR Newswire Disclose service
                                  Disclaimer
The content and accuracy of all information published on the Disclose service

is the responsibility of the originating company or organisation and not PR

Newswire or distributing companies. These companies include (but are not

limited to) Thomson Reuters, Bloomberg, Hemscott, AFX and InvestEgate. However,

PR Newswire shall use its reasonable efforts to correct any error or omission

brought to its attention.

Neither PR Newswire nor its distributing companies who place the information

onto their services accept any responsibility for any use made of the

information provided on the Disclose service and they will not be liable for

any loss suffered thereby. However nothing shall limit any party's liability

for fraud, death or personal injury caused by its negligence.

All information contained in the Disclose service should be independently

checked prior to any use or publication.

13 Nov
 
Hvis jeg må være så fri at komme med en opfordring til de ansvarlige for dette forum. I skulle prøve..
31
18 Nov
VELO
For de der ikke har set det, er der en aktuel artikel i Medwatch hvor Craig Collard udtaler sig. D..
21
14 Nov
CHEMM
Jeg har det lidt som vagabonderne Vladimir og Estragon i Samuel Becketts skuespil,hvor de 2 sidder u..
19
12 Nov
I:NDX
Du virker ret let påvirkelig i dine holdninger, senest:   24/10-18:Sælg nu for pokker. Bear market. ..
19
16 Nov
PNDORA
Jeg er ikke klogere end andre, hvorfor årsag til fald vil være en gisning - det vil jeg afholde mig ..
17
15 Nov
VELO
Lidt tanker omkring Velos prissætning og hvorfor jeg stadig finder den absurd undervurderet: De h..
16
16 Nov
NKT
@nystart Jeg er ikke uenig med dig, men jeg tror, at du har valgt den forkerte dag at vaere bedrevid..
15
14 Nov
GEN
Faktisk har der været meget stille herinde mht Genmab i rigtig lang tid. Efter at GW fik skræmt alle..
14
12 Nov
I:DAX
@peterstaehr,   Jeg ved ikke om jeg ser en finans-krise a la 2008, men der er et par bekymrende udvi..
14
16 Nov
VWS
...og hvis man lige skal kaste et kort blik på forretningen Vestas, særligt i forhold til markedet, ..
13

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

05:59
Identity verification may reduce cost of compliance by up to 70% for digital lenders
05:34
ITRI Receives Three 2018 R&D 100 Awards
05:00
Drilling has commenced at Santa Elena mine
18 Nov
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Management Changes
18 Nov
STOCKHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Stockholder Class Action Against Alphabet, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GOOG
18 Nov
Marcus Hiles: What Amazon’s HQ2 Decision Means for New York’s Long Island Housing Market
18 Nov
EIM: Gylfi to step down as CEO at year end
18 Nov
EIM: Changes in Board of Directors
18 Nov
California Water Service Begins Emergency Aid Services to Help Rebuild Town of Paradise

