The 2018 FOX Fall Enterprise Forum Prepared Families for the Unexpected

Nearly 300 attendees came together to learn, share, and network

CHICAGO, Nov. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Family Office Exchange (FOX), a global membership organization focused on networking, objective guidance, and continuous learning for families, family offices, and advisors, recently hosted the 2018 FOX Fall Enterprise Forum in Chicago. The annual forum, which ran from October 22-24, featured families who presented their approach to building resilient family enterprises, and industry experts who outlined macro trends and frameworks for identifying opportunities in uncertainty.

“We believe that major disruptions in the normal course of business are heading our way, and the best preparation will be to establish and practice a process before the disruptions disturb the status quo, developing a ‘muscle memory’ response for how to deal with the unexpected," explained Sara Hamilton, Founder and CEO of FOX.

The nearly 300 families, family office executives, and advisors who attended the three-day forum participated in orientation and networking activities, moderated peer dialogue sessions, breakout sessions, and attended several keynote presentations, including:

Every Generation is a First Generation – Chris Stillwell, Chairman, Stillwell Family Enterprise and Marianne Stillwell, Chairman, Stillwell Motor Group, explained their journey of guiding their family enterprise through generational shifts spanning 67 years.

Global Risks and Your Risk Management Strategy – John Drzik, President, Global Risk and Digital, Marsh, described how decision-makers can find opportunity amid today’s global challenges, from geopolitical turmoil, to environmental dangers and cyber threats.

Preparing for the Great Transformation in the Global Macro Environment – Austin Kimson, Co-Founder and Senior Economist, Bain Macro Trends Group, Bain and Company, shared the confluence of emerging trends that must be understood in order to position the complex moving parts of the family enterprise to remain at the leading edge.

Navigate Uncertainty by Building Vision - Robert Wolcott, Ph.D., Clinical Professor of Innovation and Entrepreneurship, Kellogg School of Management, shared his insight on the discipline required to build your vision for your future, whether it be for your family or your family enterprise.

In addition to the valuable insights shared during the sessions, there was a private dinner for family members and family office executives and an All Member dinner that included trusted advisor members. Both events provided opportunities for meaningful dialogue with peers.

“This is our only annual event that brings together the entire FOX community,” said Alexandre Monnier, President of FOX. “The chance to openly share their stories and learn from their peers is truly unique to this setting and something that leaves a lasting impact on families.”

To view a recap of the 2018 FOX Fall Enterprise Forum, visit https://www.familyoffice.com/learning-programs/forums/recap-2018-fox-fall-enterprise-forum-0 .

