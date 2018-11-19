19/11/2018 21:13:45

Vantage Drilling International Announces Closing of FCPA Investigation by the SEC

HOUSTON, Nov. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Drilling International (“Vantage” or the “Company”) announced today that it has concluded a settlement agreement with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission  (the “SEC”) resolving the SEC’s investigation into possible violations of the internal accounting control provisions of the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (“FCPA”) by its former parent company, Vantage Drilling Company, a Cayman Islands exempted company (“VDC”), and VDC’s subsidiaries (including Vantage and Vantage’s subsidiaries, the foregoing having been subsidiaries of VDC at the commencement of the investigation).  As part of the settlement, which arose out of VDC’s dealings with Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. (“Petrobras”), Vantage has agreed to pay $5 million. Vantage neither admitted nor denied any of the SEC’s allegations, except as to jurisdiction, which it admitted.

As previously disclosed in August 2017, Vantage received a letter from the United States Department of Justice (the “DOJ”) acknowledging Vantage’s full cooperation in the DOJ’s investigation concerning possible violations by Vantage of the FCPA and indicating that the DOJ closed its investigation without taking any action.  

The investigation arose in 2015 from allegations of improper payments by a director of VDC to former officials of Petrobras made in 2009 and 2010 in connection with the contracting of the Titanium Explorer drillship to Petrobras.  From the outset of the investigation, the Company has provided its full cooperation to the DOJ and the SEC.  The SEC noted, as one of its considerations to resolving the matter, that the Company reconstituted its Board of Directors and put in place a new management team.

With the settlement of this matter with the SEC and the earlier decision by the DOJ to close its inquiry into Vantage and VDC without taking any action, the investigation of Vantage and VDC by the United States government for possible violations of the FCPA has formally concluded.

Mr. Ihab Toma, Vantage’s Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are very pleased with the closure of the United States government’s investigation into possible violations of the FCPA.  Vantage has been, and remains, firmly committed to conducting its operations in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations, including the FCPA.”

Vantage Drilling International, a Cayman Islands exempted company, is an offshore drilling contractor, with a fleet of three ultra-deepwater drillships and four premium jackup drilling rigs. Vantage's primary business is to contract drilling units, related equipment and work crews primarily on a dayrate basis to drill oil and natural gas wells globally for major, national and independent oil and natural gas companies. Vantage also provides construction supervision services and preservation management services for, and will operate and manage, drilling units owned by others.

The information above includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions identified above or as disclosed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As a result of these factors, actual results may differ materially from those indicated or implied by such forward-looking statements. Vantage disclaims any intention or obligation to update publicly or revise such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Public & Investor Relations Contact:

Thomas J. Cimino

Chief Financial Officer

Vantage Drilling International

(281) 404-4700

Vantage Logo.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
13 Nov
 
Hvis jeg må være så fri at komme med en opfordring til de ansvarlige for dette forum. I skulle prøve..
31
18 Nov
VELO
For de der ikke har set det, er der en aktuel artikel i Medwatch hvor Craig Collard udtaler sig. D..
29
09:46
VELO
Der er mange gode bidrag i debatten - og mange der ikke har brugt 5 minutter på at sætte sig ind i h..
27
14 Nov
CHEMM
Jeg har det lidt som vagabonderne Vladimir og Estragon i Samuel Becketts skuespil,hvor de 2 sidder u..
19
16 Nov
PNDORA
Jeg er ikke klogere end andre, hvorfor årsag til fald vil være en gisning - det vil jeg afholde mig ..
18
16 Nov
NKT
Kære NKT, Bestyrelse og direktion   Jeg vil gerne hører om I selv foranlediger en undersøgelse af om..
16
15 Nov
VELO
Lidt tanker omkring Velos prissætning og hvorfor jeg stadig finder den absurd undervurderet: De h..
16
16 Nov
NKT
@nystart Jeg er ikke uenig med dig, men jeg tror, at du har valgt den forkerte dag at vaere bedrevid..
15
14 Nov
GEN
Faktisk har der været meget stille herinde mht Genmab i rigtig lang tid. Efter at GW fik skræmt alle..
14
16 Nov
VWS
...og hvis man lige skal kaste et kort blik på forretningen Vestas, særligt i forhold til markedet, ..
13

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
16 Nov - Block listing Interim Review
06 Nov - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Nov - Total voting rights
25 Oct - Appointment of non-executive director
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Management Changes
2
STOCKHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Stockholder Class Action Against Alphabet, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GOOG
3
Adacel to Feature Support Services at I/ITSEC 2018
4
ITRI Receives Three 2018 R&D 100 Awards
5
Identity verification may reduce cost of compliance by up to 70% for digital lenders

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

21:36
Guggenheim 4Q Fixed-Income Outlook: Shedding Credit and Liquidity Risk as Recession Signals Mount
21:35
National Fuel Announces Management Change
21:33
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of JT, NKTR, SYF and SONS
21:33
Post Holdings Announces Termination of Convertible Preferred Stock Offering
21:32
INVESTOR ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of PPDAI Group Inc.
21:30
L Brands Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results
21:30
FutureFuel Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend Program for 2019
21:29
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of TGTX, MGTI, HAS, CPB and GOOG
21:28
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: APOG ALNY ACHC COST TRVN SFIX ALGN AQUA TSRO MGI MDR: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
19 November 2018 21:52:52
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181114.1 - EUROWEB5 - 2018-11-19 22:52:52 - 2018-11-19 21:52:52 - 1000 - Website: OKAY