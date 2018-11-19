19/11/2018 18:24:17

Wuhan Provides MJ MedTech Acquisition Update

TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE --  Wuhan General Group (China), Inc. (OTC PINK: WUHN) (the "Company" and "Wuhan"), today announces that it has agreed in principle to the terms and conditions regarding the previously announced acquisition of MJ MedTech, which will be concluded by December 15, 2018. Full details of the acquisition will be made public in the coming weeks. In addition, the Company's Board of Directors has nominated Jeff Robinson as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to assume position on the aforementioned date and serve as Chairman of Wuhan's Board.

"This is the perfect time for Jeff Robinson to become Wuhan's next Chief Executive Officer. We've selected a very strong innovative leader at a time when Wuhan is heading in a brand new direction," said current CEO Ramy Kamaneh. "Today's pace of change in the medicinal cannabis and cannabidiol market is exponential. It is inevitable that most countries around the world will legalize marijuana for either recreational or commercial use. Navigating these disruptive markets and building out profitable business models is right up Jeff's alley. He will no doubt thrive in this highly dynamic environment. Jeff is unique in his ability to translate vision and strategy into world-class execution, bringing together teams and ecosystems that drive results. Jeff will move Wuhan forward with the speed required to capitalize on the incredible opportunities in front of us. He is a champion of building remarkable company culture and has an incredible ability to inspire, energize, and connect with employees, partners, customers and global leaders. Jeff's track record is exactly what Wuhan needs as we enter our next chapter, which I am confident will be our best ever."

Jeff stated: "I'm thrilled to be joining Wuhan. The opportunity that lies ahead is enormous, and the ability to lead and build this next chapter is deeply humbling and incredibly exhilarating. I'm fiercely committed to delivering excellence for Wuhan customers, shareholders, partners, and employees. At a time when the cannabis industry is on the cusp of more disruption than ever encountered, I couldn't be more confident in our ability to win many great battles."

"I've had the opportunity to watch Jeff grow as a leader over the last 6 years and am convinced there is no better CEO for Wuhan today," said Dr. Anna Morera Leralta, the newly appointed CMO. "Jeff has demonstrated such positive energy, passion, intellect, integrity, and charisma required for the position. Jeff stood apart as an entrepreneur with an extraordinary ability to connect vision, people and ideas to drive strategy and execution."

Wuhan also announces that Mr. Kamaneh, currently CEO and Chairman of the Wuhan Board of Directors, will remain a member of the Board, during this reorganisation, as a trusted advisor providing his time and support in overseeing the acquisition that will bring more value to the shareholders in growing the business and strengthening the company management.

About Wuhan General Group (China), Inc.

Wuhan General Group (China), Inc. through its wholly owned subsidiary MJ MedTech is a nutraceutical biotechnology company that owns, develops and commercializes a range of CBD-based products. At Wuhan, our mission is to advance CBD-based medicine to the forefront by deploying best practice science and medicine, clinical research and emerging technologies. Through acquisitions, Wuhan will enter the international 146.4 billion growing cannabis market for medical applications such as cancer, mental disorders, chronic pain, and others, expected to propel revenue growth in Canada, the U.S. and Europe.

Wuhan General Group (China), Inc.

Publicly traded company (OTC Pink: WUHN)

Website: www.wuhn.org

For further information contact:

Public Relations

E-mail: info@wuhn.org

Forward-Looking Statements:

Safe Harbour Statement - In addition to historical information, this press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief, or expectations of the Company and members of its management team with respect to the Company's future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and involve risks and uncertainties and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency and profitability, and adverse developments with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company's business units or the market price of its common stock. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found on the Company's website. The Company disclaims any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements.

Source: Wuhan General Group (China), Inc.

 

 

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/57b1adbe-271a-4741-9c61-a8cc21c935a5

MJ PR Nov. 19

WUHN LOGO.png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
13 Nov
 
Hvis jeg må være så fri at komme med en opfordring til de ansvarlige for dette forum. I skulle prøve..
31
18 Nov
VELO
For de der ikke har set det, er der en aktuel artikel i Medwatch hvor Craig Collard udtaler sig. D..
28
09:46
VELO
Der er mange gode bidrag i debatten - og mange der ikke har brugt 5 minutter på at sætte sig ind i h..
26
14 Nov
CHEMM
Jeg har det lidt som vagabonderne Vladimir og Estragon i Samuel Becketts skuespil,hvor de 2 sidder u..
19
16 Nov
PNDORA
Jeg er ikke klogere end andre, hvorfor årsag til fald vil være en gisning - det vil jeg afholde mig ..
18
16 Nov
NKT
Kære NKT, Bestyrelse og direktion   Jeg vil gerne hører om I selv foranlediger en undersøgelse af om..
16
15 Nov
VELO
Lidt tanker omkring Velos prissætning og hvorfor jeg stadig finder den absurd undervurderet: De h..
16
16 Nov
NKT
@nystart Jeg er ikke uenig med dig, men jeg tror, at du har valgt den forkerte dag at vaere bedrevid..
15
14 Nov
GEN
Faktisk har der været meget stille herinde mht Genmab i rigtig lang tid. Efter at GW fik skræmt alle..
14
16 Nov
VWS
...og hvis man lige skal kaste et kort blik på forretningen Vestas, særligt i forhold til markedet, ..
13

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
16 Nov - Block listing Interim Review
06 Nov - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Nov - Total voting rights
25 Oct - Appointment of non-executive director
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Management Changes
2
STOCKHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Stockholder Class Action Against Alphabet, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GOOG
3
ITRI Receives Three 2018 R&D 100 Awards
4
Identity verification may reduce cost of compliance by up to 70% for digital lenders
5
NexTech Announces Listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

19:19
World’s First Habeas Corpus Order Issued On Behalf Of An Elephant
19:12
Zipcar Survey Reveals Gossip, Romance and Pranks Help Pass Time in Holiday Traffic
19:11
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of XO Group, Inc. to WeddingWire, Inc. is Fair to Shareholders
19:08
INVESTOR ALERT NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Nektar Therapeutics and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
19:05
INVESTOR NOTICE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Camping World Holdings, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
19:02
INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
19:00
The 2018 FOX Fall Enterprise Forum Prepared Families for the Unexpected
18:59
INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against McKesson Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $500,000 to Contact the Firm
18:54
INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Trevena, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
19 November 2018 19:37:47
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181114.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2018-11-19 20:37:47 - 2018-11-19 19:37:47 - 1000 - Website: OKAY