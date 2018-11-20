A Fresh New Look Arrives at Residence Inn Orlando at SeaWorld

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Change is a good thing – and at the recently renovated Residence Inn Orlando at SeaWorld it’s a dedication to the utmost care and quality that finds its way into every corner of the esteemed property. The hotel is excited and honored to announce that its multi-million dollar renovation to all of its hotel suites in Orlando is now complete.

Conveniently located near SeaWorld, our Orlando hotel recently completed extensive renovations to its accommodations, public spaces and fitness center, resulting in a brand new guest experience that starts from the moment travelers arrive through its doors. Each of its 350 suites offers a new bold color palette of turquoise and greys, new furnishings and renovated décor.

All guest bathrooms have also been updated in their entirety, to include a new vanity, fixtures, and toiletries. The guest room experience has been completely redesigned with a fresh new look and a host of brand-new amenities. Relaxing artwork adorns the walls, while kitchens are outfitted with modern, stainless steel appliances, new cabinets and countertops.

With an array of SeaWorld Orlando hotel deals available year-round, the hotel is poised to generate buzz around its new renovations. With the announcement of this latest milestone, the staff welcomes guests to discover the many changes that have taken place at the property since the start of renovations, while enjoying everything Orlando has to offer.

Along with the beautifully renovated accommodations, our public spaces have also received a full overhaul. Updates include new modern, soft seating throughout the lobby and breakfast area with neutral colors including communal tables, couches for family gatherings and an inviting lounge setting with 5 TVs perfect to catch sporting events. The main lobby entry, reception area and interior access entrance to the Castaway Bay Poolside Bar & Grill all received enhancements, allowing the Florida sunshine to light up each space. Along with the completely renovated fitness center, our hotel now offers a new boardroom, outside fire pit near the BBQ and picnic area and refreshed breakfast buffet area for ease of guests, cutting down wait time in line - plus we added a Mickey Mouse making waffle station for the perfect start to your vacation.

With a prime location, guests can take the family out for thrills at local theme parks like Universal Orlando Resort™ and Disney Theme Parks and Water Parks™ where they can explore the worlds of some of their favorite movies or discover the array of popular entertainment, dining and shopping on International Drive.

For more information or to book a room, visit our site or call +1 407-313-3600.

About Residence Inn Orlando at SeaWorld

Having recently renovated its suites to provide you with an updated experience, Residence Inn Orlando at SeaWorld® spurs comfort and adventure. Offering an unbeatable location near popular attractions such as International Drive, SeaWorld® Orlando, Disney Theme Parks and Water Parks™ and Universal Orlando Resort™, the hotel is surrounded by excitement. Before exploring the area or conducting business nearby, catch up on some rest and relaxation in the renovated, apartment-style suites featuring separate areas for living and sleeping. Prepare a delicious meal thanks to fully equipped kitchens with stovetops or head over to the complimentary breakfast buffet if you aren't in the mood to cook. Looking to stay active during your visit to The Sunshine State? Work up a sweat using the cardio equipment and free weights of the hotel’s 24-hour fitness center. You can also go for a dip in the sparkling outdoor pool and savor poolside dining.

About Residence Inn by Marriott

Residence Inn by Marriott is the global leader in the extended-stay lodging segment, with more than 700 properties located in more than 10 countries and territories. Designed for long stays, the brand offers spacious suites with separate living, working and sleeping zones. Fully functional kitchens; grocery delivery service; 24-hour markets and complimentary breakfasts help guests maximize their time and thrive while they travel. The RI Mix evening events afford guests the opportunity to socialize and connect with the local community. Each Residence Inn offers free Wi-Fi in both public and guests spaces to ensure continuous connectivity while on the road. As a member of the Marriott International portfolio, Residence Inn is proud to participate in the company’s award-winning loyalty programs – Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards® and Starwood Preferred Guest® (SPG). The programs, operating under one set of unparalleled benefits, enable members to earn points toward free hotel stays, achieve Elite status faster than ever and seamlessly book or redeem points for stays throughout our loyalty portfolio of 29 brands and more than 6,700 participating hotels in 130 countries & territories. To enroll for free or for more information about the programs, visit members.marriott.com. For more information or reservations, visit residenceinn.marriott.com. For travel tips, the latest on the brand or to connect with other travelers, “like” Residence Inn on Facebook and follow @ResidenceInn on Twitter and Instagram.

CONTACT: Residence Inn Orlando at SeaWorld

11000 Westwood Boulevard, Orlando, Florida 32821 USA

+1 407-313-3600

https://www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/mcosw-residence-inn-orlando-at-seaworld/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b3932c36-fa86-4c03-8070-ecea32a974d5

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/65c96203-0197-41c9-b0ce-61a3a1b5cb50