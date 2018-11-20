Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Energizer, Wildhorse Resource Development, L.S. Starrett, Associated Capital Group, Federal Realty Investment Trust, and Exterran — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR), Wildhorse Resource Development Corporation (NYSE:WRD), L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX), Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC), Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT), and Exterran Corporation (NYSE:EXTN), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR), Wildhorse Resource Development Corporation (NYSE:WRD), L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX), Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC), Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT), and Exterran Corporation (NYSE:EXTN) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice:

the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed November 16th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

ENERGIZER HOLDINGS, INC. (ENR) REPORT OVERVIEW

Energizer's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Energizer reported revenue of $392.80MM vs $372.00MM (up 5.59%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.40 vs $0.40 (unchanged). For the twelve months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, Energizer reported revenue of $1,755.70MM vs $1,634.20MM (up 7.43%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $3.27 vs $2.06 (up 58.74%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on January 30th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.55. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.48 and is expected to report on November 21st, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

-----------------------------------------

WILDHORSE RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION (WRD) REPORT OVERVIEW

Wildhorse Resource Development's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Wildhorse Resource Development reported revenue of $259.49MM vs $122.49MM (up 111.85%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.04 vs -$0.17. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Wildhorse Resource Development reported revenue of $427.19MM vs $127.34MM (up 235.46%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.32 vs -$0.11. Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 6th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.23. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.51 and is expected to report on March 6th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

-----------------------------------------

L.S. STARRETT COMPANY (SCX) REPORT OVERVIEW

L.S. Starrett's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, L.S. Starrett reported revenue of $51.90MM vs $51.82MM (up 0.16%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.08 vs $0.06 (up 33.33%). For the twelve months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, L.S. Starrett reported revenue of $216.33MM vs $207.02MM (up 4.49%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.52 vs $0.14. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 7th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018.

-----------------------------------------

-----------------------------------------

ASSOCIATED CAPITAL GROUP, INC. (AC) REPORT OVERVIEW

Associated Capital Group's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Associated Capital Group reported revenue of $4.67MM vs $5.25MM (down 11.09%) and basic earnings per share -$0.32 vs $0.06. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Associated Capital Group reported revenue of $26.92MM vs $31.23MM (down 13.81%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.37 vs $0.41 (down 9.76%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 20th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018.

-----------------------------------------

-----------------------------------------

FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST (FRT) REPORT OVERVIEW

Federal Realty Investment Trust's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Federal Realty Investment Trust reported revenue of $229.75MM vs $217.95MM (up 5.41%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.82 vs $1.47 (down 44.22%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Federal Realty Investment Trust reported revenue of $857.35MM vs $801.59MM (up 6.96%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $3.97 vs $3.51 (up 13.11%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 12th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.47. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $6.46 and is expected to report on February 12th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

-----------------------------------------

EXTERRAN CORPORATION (EXTN) REPORT OVERVIEW

Exterran's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Exterran reported revenue of $334.85MM vs $314.48MM (up 6.48%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.15 vs $0.09 (up 66.67%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Exterran reported revenue of $1,215.29MM vs $905.40MM (up 34.23%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.97 vs -$6.59. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 25th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.03. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.66 and is expected to report on February 25th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

-----------------------------------------

