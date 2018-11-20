20/11/2018 15:17:00

Anima Biotech Named U.S. Deal of the Year Winner at Lifestars™ Life Science Awards

BERNARDSVILLE, N.J., Nov. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anima Biotech, the leader in the discovery of drugs that specifically control protein translation, has been named winner of the “U.S. Deal of the Year” award at the 2018 Lifestars AwardsTM.

“We are delighted to receive this award, which recognizes the power and potential of our Translation Control Therapeutics platform,” said Yochi Slonim, co-founder and chief executive officer of Anima Biotech. “Our deal with Lilly further validates our approach and our partnering strategy of creating exclusive collaborations around our partners’ chosen targets.” 

“Lifestars presented a fantastic opportunity to bring together a deserved audience and highlight the advances being made in our industry. It’s a testament to Anima Biotech’s efforts that this year’s judging faculty commended them in this manner,” said Neil Darkes, Co-CEO, LSX Ltd. And Lifestars.

The international awards brought together more than 300 global life science leaders, investors and deal makers and key stakeholders from the wider ecosystem to recognize the achievements of the industry. Twenty awards were presented during a prestigious gala dinner hosted at the Honourable Artillery Company in London, UK and will support UNICEF UK as the official Charity beneficiary. Lifestars formed a signature, evening networking function during the Jefferies Annual Healthcare Conference week in London, Europe's largest healthcare investment banking conference.

About LifestarsTM

The LifestarsTM Awards are organised by LSX, an influential community of senior life science decision makers. Through impactful events, powerful thought leadership content and unique networking opportunities, LSX exists to forge a fundamentally better way to promote and facilitate investment, financing, partnerships and deal making in healthcare. For more information please visit www.lsxleaders.com/lifestars-awards

About Anima Biotech

Anima Biotech is advancing Translation Control Therapeutics, the first platform for the discovery of small molecule drugs that specifically control mRNA translation as a new strategy against many diseases. Anima's platform uses patented biology to monitor the process of mRNA translation by ribosomes. Proprietary, cloud-based analysis software then identifies drug candidates that specifically modulate the production of target proteins. We are advancing an internal pipeline across multiple therapeutic areas of high need and partner with Pharma in exclusive collaboration deals around their targets. Our approach has been validated through our $1B+ collaboration with Lilly, 5 granted patents, 14 peer reviewed publications and 17 scientific collaborations. To learn more about us, visit https://www.animabiotech.com

Media Contact:

Allison Blum, Ph.D.

LifeSci Public Relations

+1.646.627.8383

allison@lifescipublicrelations.com

