20/11/2018 08:30:00

Aurora Mobile Limited Announces Third Quarter 2018 Unaudited Financial Results

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:JG), a leading mobile big data solutions platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018.

Third Quarter 2018 Financial Highlights

  • Revenues were RMB196.8 million (US$28.7 million), an increase of 116% year-over-year.

  • Cost of revenues was RMB143.6 million (US$20.9 million), an increase of 111% year-over-year.

  • Gross profit was RMB53.2 million (US$7.7 million), an increase of 130% year-over-year.

  • Total operating expenses were RMB78.9 million (US$11.5 million), an increase of 76% year-over-year.

  • Net loss was RMB8.6 million (US$1.3 million), compared with net loss of RMB23.3 million for the same period of last year.

  • Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) was negative RMB6.9 million (US$1.0 million), compared with negative RMB18.9 million for the same period of last year.

Third Quarter 2018 Operational Highlights

  • Number of mobile apps utilizing at least one of the Company’s developer services, or the cumulative app installations, increased to approximately 991,000 as of September 30, 2018 from approximately 648,000 as of September 30, 2017.

  • Number of monthly active unique mobile devices increased to 1.03 billion in September 2018 from 739 million in September 2017.

  • Cumulative SDK installations increased to 17.4 billion as of September 30, 2018 from 9.9 billion as of September 30, 2017.

  • Number of paying customers increased to 1,877 in the third quarter of 2018 from 1,311 in the third quarter of 2017.

“In the third quarter of 2018, we delivered strong financial and operational results where the number of mobile apps using our services grew from 648,000 as of September 30, 2017 and 888,000 as of June 30, 2018 to approximately 991,000 as of September 30, 2018,” commented Mr. Weidong Luo, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Aurora Mobile.

“The number of monthly active unique devices we covered increased from 739 million in September 2017 and 971 million in June 2018 to 1.03 billion in September 2018. Cumulative SDK installations increased sequentially from 14.9 billion and 9.9 billion during the third quarter last year to 17.4 billion. The number of paying customers increased from 1,602 last quarter and 1,311 during the third quarter of 2017 to 1,877.

“Building on good growth momentum in the previous quarter, third quarter revenues grew to RMB196.8 million from RMB165.1 million last quarter and RMB91.2 million during the third quarter last year, an increase of 19% and 116%, respectively. The increase was contributed by both a higher number of paying customers and higher average spending per paying customer for our developer services and data solutions businesses.”

Mr. Fei Chen, President of Aurora Mobile, commented: “Developer services revenues increased by 51% year-over-year from RMB10.4 million to RMB15.7 million, primarily due to growth in the number of paying customers from 804 to 1,170.

“Within the data solutions revenues, targeted marketing revenue increased by 114% from RMB74.5 million to RMB159.0 million year-over-year. The increase was fueled by the increases in both the number of customers and the average spending per paying customer. Our targeted marketing business, which is purely performance based, continued to see strong growth traction. Demand from our existing customers as well as new customers resulted in a 21% quarter-over-quarter strong revenue growth.

“Other vertical data solutions revenues increased by 253% year-over-year from RMB6.2 million to RMB22.0 million. This was mainly due to the increases in both the number of paying customers and average spending per paying customer.”

Mr. Shan-Nen Bong, Chief Financial Officer of Aurora Mobile, added, “With the strong year-over-year growth in both the revenue and gross profit, of 116% and 130% respectively, and the scalability of our business model, we managed to narrow the net loss to RMB8.6 million in the third quarter of 2018, compared to net loss of RMB23.3 million in the same quarter last year.”

Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Revenues were RMB196.8 million (US$28.7 million), an increase of 116% from RMB91.2 million in the same quarter of last year, mainly due to an increase in the number of customers by 43% from 1,311 in the third quarter of 2017 to 1,877 in the third quarter of 2018, and an increase in average spending per customer by 51% from RMB69,500 in the third quarter of 2017 to RMB104,800 in the third quarter of 2018.

Cost of revenues was RMB143.6 million (US$20.9 million), an increase of 111% from RMB68.1 million in the third quarter of 2017. The increase was mainly due to the increases in the cost of media inventory by RMB69.9 million, bandwidth cost by RMB3.1 million, staff cost by RMB0.6 million and depreciation of servers by RMB0.6 million.

Gross profit was RMB53.2 million (US$7.7 million), an increase of 130% from RMB23.1 million year-over-year, mainly due to the significant revenue growth during the same period.

Total operating expenses were RMB78.9 million (US$11.5 million), an increase of 76% from RMB44.9 million in the same quarter of last year.

  • Research and development expenses were RMB37.2 million (US$5.4 million), an increase of 93% from RMB19.2 million in the same quarter of last year, mainly due to increases in staff cost by RMB13.1 million, bandwidth and cloud cost by RMB2.3 million, and depreciation of servers by RMB1.2 million.

     

  • Sales and marketing expenses were RMB24.2 million (US$3.5 million), an increase of 38% from RMB17.5 million in the same quarter of last year, mainly due to an increase in the staff cost by RMB6.5 million.

     

  • General and administrative expenses were RMB17.6 million (US$2.6 million), an increase of 113% from RMB8.2 million in the same quarter of last year, mainly due to increases in professional fees by RMB2.2 million and staff cost by RMB4.5 million.

Loss from operations was RMB25.8 million (US$3.8 million), compared with RMB21.9 million in the same quarter of last year.

Net Loss was RMB8.6 million (US$1.3 million), compared with RMB23.3 million in the same quarter of last year.

Adjusted net

loss (non-GAAP) was RMB14.1 million (US$2.1 million), compared with RMB21.4 million for the same period of last year.

Adjusted EBITDA

(non-GAAP) was negative RMB6.9 million (US$1.0 million) compared with negative RMB18.9 million for the same period of last year.

As of September 30, 2018, the Company had cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash of RMB681.6 million (US$99.2 million), compared with RMB208.3 million as of December 31, 2017.

Business Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2018, the Company expects total revenues to be between RMB215 million and RMB220 million, representing year-over-year growth of approximately 92% to 96%.

The above outlook is based on the current market conditions and reflects the Company’s current and preliminary estimates of market and operating conditions and customer demand, which are all subject to change.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses two non-GAAP measures, adjusted net loss and adjusted EBITDA, as supplemental measures to review and assess its operating performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company defines adjusted net loss as net loss excluding share-based compensation and change in fair value of derivative liability. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as net loss excluding interest expense, depreciation of property and equipment, amortization of intangible assets, income tax (expense) benefit, share-based compensation and change in fair value of derivate liability.

The Company believes that adjusted net loss and adjusted EBITDA help identify underlying trends in its business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain expenses that it includes in loss from operations and net loss.

The Company believes that adjusted net loss and adjusted EBITDA provide useful information about its operating results, enhance the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the management in their financial and operational decision-making.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. One of the key limitations of using adjusted net loss and adjusted EBITDA is that they do not reflect all items of income and expense that affect the Company’s operations. Further, the non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.

The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company’s performance. The Company encourages you to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure are included at the end of this press release.

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB6.8680 to US$1.00, the exchange rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System as of September 28, 2018.

 
 

AURORA MOBILE LIMITED

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS

(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollars (“US$”))

 
 Three months ended Nine months ended
    
 September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30,
2017 2018 2018 2017 2018
         
 RMB RMB RMBUS$ RMB RMBUS$

Revenues

91,152  165,125  196,771  28,650  172,639  488,288  71,096 
         

Cost of revenues

(68,080) (118,102) (143,616) (20,911) (134,095) (353,520) (51,474)
                     
         

Gross profit

23,072  47,023  53,155  7,739  38,544  134,768  19,622 
                     
         

Operating expenses

        
Research and development(19,241) (31,611) (37,200) (5,416) (50,162) (93,224) (13,574)
Sales and marketing(17,453) (21,629) (24,156) (3,517) (42,474) (63,216) (9,204)
General and administrative(8,237) (15,433) (17,554) (2,556) (23,945) (46,574) (6,781)
                     
         

Total operating expenses

(44,931) (68,673) (78,910) (11,489) (116,581) (203,014) (29,559)
                     
         

Loss from operations 

(21,859) (21,650) (25,755) (3,750) (78,037) (68,246) (9,937)
                     
         
Foreign exchange (loss) gain, net(1,561) 424  921  134  (2,174) (74) (11)
Interest income96  80  965  141  247  1,104  161 
Interest expense(46) (1,901) (2,494) (363) (66) (4,455) (649)
Other income103  1,919  5,772  840  557  7,809  1,137 
Change in fair value of derivative liability-  9,294  12,008  1,748  -  21,302  3,102 
                     
                     
         

Loss before income taxes

(23,267) (11,834) (8,583) (1,250) (79,473) (42,560) (6,197)
                     
                     
         
Income tax benefit9     -  -  3,969  5  1 
                   
                     
         

Net loss

(23,258) (11,834) (8,583) (1,250) (75,504) (42,555) (6,196)
                   
                     
                     

 

AURORA MOBILE LIMITED

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS (continued)

(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollars (“US$”), except for number of shares and per share data)

 
 Three months ended Nine months ended
    
          
                     
                     
 September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30,
 2017 2018 2018 2017 2018
    
          
                     
                     
 RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$

Net loss attributable to Aurora Mobile Limited’s shareholders

(23,258) (11,834) (8,583) (1,250) (75,504) (42,555) (6,196)
                     
Accretion of contingently redeemable convertible preferred shares(6,807) (10,279) (2,938) (428) (20,293) (24,094) (3,508)
    
          
                     
                     

Net loss attributable to common shareholders

(30,065) (22,113) (11,521) (1,678) (95,797) (66,649) (9,704)
    
          
                     
                     
                     

Net loss per share:

                    
Basic(0.70) (0.52) (0.17) (0.02) (2.24) (1.31) (0.19)
Diluted(0.70) (0.52) (0.17) (0.02) (2.24) (1.31) (0.19)
                     

Shares used in net loss per share computation:

                    
Basic42,666,670  42,666,670  67,374,846  67,374,846  42,666,670  50,993,235  50,993,235 
Diluted42,666,670  42,666,670  67,374,846  67,374,846  42,666,670  50,993,235  50,993,235 
                     

Other comprehensive loss

                    
Foreign currency translation adjustments(2,177) (2,059) 8,160  1,188  (5,787) 2,476  361 
                     

Total other comprehensive loss, net of tax

(2,177) (2,059) 8,160  1,188  (5,787) 2,476  361 
                     
                     
                     

Comprehensive loss

(25,435) (13,893) (423) (62) (81,291) (40,079) (5,835)
                     
                     

Comprehensive loss attributable to Aurora Mobile Limited

 (25,435

)

 

 (13,893

)

 

 (423

)

 

 (62

)

 

  (81,291

)

 

 (40,079

)

 

  (5,835

)

                     

 

AURORA MOBILE LIMITED

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollars (“US$”))

 
 As of
 December 31, 2017 September 30, 2018
    
 RMB RMB US$
      

ASSETS

     
      

Current assets:

     
Cash and cash equivalents208,161 681,479 99,225
Restricted cash115 115 17
Accounts receivable49,594 131,735 19,181
Prepayments and other current assets34,228 72,695 10,584
Amounts due from related parties1,260 1,917 279
      

Total current assets

293,358

 

887,941

 

129,286

      

Non-current assets:

     
Other non-current assets1,806 4,872 709
Long-term investments10,980 21,032 3,062
Property and equipment, net53,023 97,510 14,198
Intangible assets, net283 452 66
      

Total non-current assets

66,092

 

123,866

 

18,035

      

Total assets

359,450

 

1,011,807

 

147,321

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS’ DEFICIT

     
      

Current liabilities:

     
Accounts payable8,340 24,680 3,593
Deferred revenue and customer deposits49,557 59,488 8,662
Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities52,639 92,689 13,495
Amounts due to related parties6,110 3,361 489
      
      
      
      
      

Total current liabilities

116,646

 

180,218

 

26,239

      
      
      
      
      

Non-current liabilities:

     
Other non-current liabilities216 159 23
Deferred tax liabilities5 - -
Deferred revenue330 70 10
Convertible notes- 214,217 31,191
      
      
      
      
      

Total non-current liabilities

551

 

214,446

 

31,224

      
      
      
      
      

Total liabilities

117,197

 

394,664

 

57,463

 

 

AURORA MOBILE LIMITED

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (continued)

(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollars (“US$”), except for number of shares and per share data)

 
 As of
 December 31, 2017 September 30, 2018
    
       
       
       
 RMB RMBUS$
    

Mezzanine equity

466,637

 - - 
    

Shareholders’ (deficit) equity

   
Common shares26 48 7 
Additional paid-in capital13,689 919,370 133,863 
Accumulated deficit (234,810) (301,462) (43,894) 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss(3,289) (813) (118) 
    
       
       
       
    

Total shareholders’ (deficit) equity

(224,384

)

 

617,143

 

89,858

 
    
       
       
       
    

Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders’ deficit

 359,450

 

1,011,807

 

147,321

 
 
    
       
       
       

 

AURORA MOBILE LIMITED

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS

(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollars (“US$”))

 
 Three months ended Nine months ended
 September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30,
2017 2018 2018 2017 2018
 RMB RMB RMBUS$ RMB RMBUS$

Reconciliation of Net Loss to

Adjusted Net Loss:

               
Net loss(23,258) (11,834) (8,583) (1,250)  (75,504) (42,555) (6,196) 
Add:               
Share-based compensation1,849 4,057 6,493 945  6,510 13,387 1,949 
Change in fair value of derivative liability- (9,294) (12,008) (1,748)  - (21,302) (3,102) 
Adjusted net loss(21,409) (17,071) (14,098) (2,053)  (68,994) (50,470) (7,349) 
                
                

Reconciliation of Net Loss to

Adjusted EBITDA:

               
Net loss(23,258) (11,834) (8,583) (1,250)  (75,504) (42,555) (6,196) 
Add:               
Interest expense46 1,901 2,494 363  66 4,455 649 
Depreciation of property and equipment2,478 4,015 4,599 670  6,014 11,924 1,736 
Amortization of intangible assets9 27 71 10  9 125 18 
Income tax benefit(9) - - -  (3,969) (5) (1) 
EBITDA(20,704) (5,891) (1,419) (207)  (73,355) (26,056) (3,794) 
Add:               
Share-based compensation1,849 4,057 6,493 945  6,510 13,387 1,949 
Change in fair value of derivative liability- (9,294) (12,008) (1,748)  - (21,302) (3,102) 
Adjusted EBITDA(18,855) (11,128) (6,934) (1,010)  (66,845) (33,971) (4,947) 

