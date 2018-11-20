Bottomline Technologies Wins Payment Innovation Award

PTX recognized for cloud-based payments and business solution suite

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. and READING, U.K., Nov. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY), a leading provider of financial technology that helps make business payments simple, smart and secure, today announced a notable win at this year’s Payments Awards event. The company won the “B2B Payments Innovation of the Year Award” for its cloud-based PTX® Payments and Business Solution Suite.

The award recognizes pioneering solutions that are redefining the B2B payments process by solving everyday challenges and creating tangible business benefits. Bottomline Technologies was shortlisted against seven credible and innovative contenders. Bottomline’s PTX was selected for its future-proof, secure and scalable payments and business platform. The awards ceremony attracts hundreds of organisations across the payments industry.

“Our aim is to continuously find new and innovative ways to help our customers withstand an ever-evolving payments landscape, add value to their payments processes and drive down cost of ownership,” said Nigel Savory, Managing Director, Bottomline Technologies, Europe. “The recognition for product innovation in this space is a true honour.”

Bottomline’s cloud-based PTX solution offers companies of all sizes, across all industries a viable alternative to deployed software for making UK Bacs Direct Credits, Direct Debits, Faster Payments, Visa and Mastercard Payments. Alongside this core, process-led payment functionality, PTX also offers Direct Debit lifecycle management, document automation, fraud detection and response capabilities, and automated compliance for all relevant payments and security regulations.

