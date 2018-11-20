20/11/2018 04:48:34

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Resolute Energy Corporation (REN) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages REN Investors to Contact the Firm

Related content
19 Nov - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Inves..
16 Nov - 
New Research Coverage Highlights Beasley Broadcast Grou..
05 Nov - 
Resolute Energy Corporation Announces Operating and Fin..

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against the board of directors of Resolute Energy Corporation (NYSE: REN) on behalf of stockholders concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE: XEC).

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on November 19, 2018 and valued at $1.6 billion, Resolute stockholders will receive $14.00 in cash and 0.2366 shares of Cimarex for each share of Resolute common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether Resolute and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

If you own Resolute shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 308-1869, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning our investigation of Resolute please go to https://bespc.com/ren/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 308-1869

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com

 

BES_Mark.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

04:48 REN
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Resolute Energy Corporation (REN) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages REN Investors to Contact the Firm
19 Nov REN
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Resolute Energy Corporation to Cimarex Energy Co. is Fair to Shareholders
16 Nov REN
New Research Coverage Highlights Beasley Broadcast Group, Resolute Energy, Hanger, Inspired Entertainment, Saratoga Investment, and iRadimed — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018
05 Nov REN
Resolute Energy Corporation Announces Operating and Financial Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2018
30 Oct REN
Resolute Energy Corporation to announce results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018, will hold an investor conference call on Tuesday, November 6 at 10:00 am EST
16 Oct REN
New Research Coverage Highlights Dorian LPG, Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Resolute Energy, American Public Education, and THL Credit — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018
11 Oct REN
Resolute Energy Corporation Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Production Results and Operations Update
19 Sep REN
Resolute Energy Corporation Declares Dividend on Preferred Stock
15 Aug REN
New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for comScore, Fonar, FibroGen, Resolute Energy, National Commerce, and THL Credit — Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production
07 Aug REN
Resolute Energy Corporation Announces Operating and Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2018

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Adacel to Feature Support Services at I/ITSEC 2018
2
Sandoz and Pear Therapeutics announce launch of reSET® for treatment of patients with Substance Use Disorder
3
GEn1E Lifesciences Adds to Development Pipeline with Exclusive Option to License University of Maryland, Baltimore’s MUC1-Ecto-Domain Anti-Bacterial Agent
4
EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS AND VALNEVA REPORT POSITIVE PHASE 1 RESULTS FOR THEIR VACCINE CANDIDATE AGAINST THE ZIKA VIRUS
5
Vornado Completes $205 Million Refinancing of 150 West 34th Street

Related stock quotes

Resolute Energy Corporat.. 34.74 13.9% Stock price increasing
Cimarex Energy Co 88.03 -0.8% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

06:00
DietDoc’s Medical Director Reveals How Keto Diet Prevents Weight Gain During Holiday Season
06:00
NexTech and Cannabis Creative Group Form Partnership
05:38
Ctrip and Yokohama Reach Strategic Cooperation Agreement
05:01
The Mass Affluent—Not the “Crazy Rich”—Are Southeast Asia’s New Consumer Megamarket
05:00
SemIsrael 2018: eSilicon to present on IP platforms for AI and high-performance networking ASICs
04:48
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Resolute Energy Corporation (REN) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages REN Investors to Contact the Firm
04:12
Uxin Reports Unaudited Third Quarter of 2018 Financial Results
04:00
FTI Consulting Releases India Disclosure Index 2018
02:36
BrainChip to Present at AI Edge Summit

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
20 November 2018 06:17:54
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181114.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2018-11-20 07:17:54 - 2018-11-20 06:17:54 - 1000 - Website: OKAY