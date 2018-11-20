BrainChip to Present at AI Edge Summit

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrainChip Holdings Ltd. (“BrainChip” or the “Company”) (ASX: BRN), the leading neuromorphic computing company, has announced that it is participating at the AI Edge Summit held on 11 December 2018 in San Francisco.

The Edge AI Summit will focus on the challenges and opportunities of AI applications at the network edge, where the critical mass of digital data resides, and where it is collected. The event will showcase hardware innovation which is delivering the necessary compute to migrate diverse AI workloads to the network edge and a new generation of edge-native and edge-enhanced software applications which are emerging.

The Edge Computing market will reach $34 billion by 2023, growing at 35% annually, according to Kisaco Research. This growth indicates a wave of network edge services and applications, including data caching, video analytics and environment monitoring among others, that can be optimized with AI.

BrainChip’s SVP for marketing and business development, Robert Beachler, who will be presenting on the topic ‘Neuromorphic SoC Brings AI to the Edge’, said: “Being invited to speak at the AI Edge Summit highlights why BrainChip is now considered the leader in neuromorphic computing hardware and software.”

“The Summit allows me to present to leading industry practitioners the plans BrainChip has to introduce by mid-2019 a small, low cost and low power neuromorphic SoC ideal for edge applications that will enable complex neural network training and inferencing for vision systems and cybersecurity and financial technology markets.”

“We’re excited to hear Bob share some details about how BrainChip’s neuromorphic SoC handles AI workloads at the edge. The neuromorphic hardware space is a fascinating one and it’s great to be working with the company with the first production chip on the market,” noted Edmund Nelson, Senior Conference Director, Kisaco Research.

Details of how to register for the AI Edge Summit can be found by visiting: https://www.edgeaisummit.com/events/edge-ai-summit.

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX:BRN)

BrainChip Holdings Ltd. is the leading provider of neuromorphic computing solutions, a type of artificial intelligence that is inspired by the biology of the human neuron. The Company’s revolutionary new spiking neural network technology can learn autonomously, evolve and associate information just like the human brain. The proprietary technology is fast, completely digital and consumes very low power. The Company provides software and hardware solutions that address the high-performance requirements in civil surveillance, gaming, financial technology, cybersecurity, ADAS, autonomous vehicles, and other advanced vision systems. www.brainchip.com

