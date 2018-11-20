20/11/2018 02:36:53

BrainChip to Present at AI Edge Summit

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrainChip Holdings Ltd. (“BrainChip” or the “Company”) (ASX: BRN), the leading neuromorphic computing company, has announced that it is participating at the AI Edge Summit held on 11 December 2018 in San Francisco.

The Edge AI Summit will focus on the challenges and opportunities of AI applications at the network edge, where the critical mass of digital data resides, and where it is collected. The event will showcase hardware innovation which is delivering the necessary compute to migrate diverse AI workloads to the network edge and a new generation of edge-native and edge-enhanced software applications which are emerging.

The Edge Computing market will reach $34 billion by 2023, growing at 35% annually, according to Kisaco Research. This growth indicates a wave of network edge services and applications, including data caching, video analytics and environment monitoring among others, that can be optimized with AI.  

BrainChip’s SVP for marketing and business development, Robert Beachler, who will be presenting on the topic ‘Neuromorphic SoC Brings AI to the Edge’, said: “Being invited to speak at the AI Edge Summit highlights why BrainChip is now considered the leader in neuromorphic computing hardware and software.”

“The Summit allows me to present to leading industry practitioners the plans BrainChip has to introduce by mid-2019 a small, low cost and low power neuromorphic SoC ideal for edge applications that will enable complex neural network training and inferencing for vision systems and cybersecurity and financial technology markets.”

“We’re excited to hear Bob share some details about how BrainChip’s neuromorphic SoC handles AI workloads at the edge. The neuromorphic hardware space is a fascinating one and it’s great to be working with the company with the first production chip on the market,” noted Edmund Nelson, Senior Conference Director, Kisaco Research.

Details of how to register for the AI Edge Summit can be found by visiting: https://www.edgeaisummit.com/events/edge-ai-summit.

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX:BRN)

BrainChip Holdings Ltd. is the leading provider of neuromorphic computing solutions, a type of artificial intelligence that is inspired by the biology of the human neuron. The Company’s revolutionary new spiking neural network technology can learn autonomously, evolve and associate information just like the human brain. The proprietary technology is fast, completely digital and consumes very low power. The Company provides software and hardware solutions that address the high-performance requirements in civil surveillance, gaming, financial technology, cybersecurity, ADAS, autonomous vehicles, and other advanced vision systems. www.brainchip.com

Company Contact

Robert Beachler

rbeachler@brainchipinc.com   

+1 (949) 330-6750

Media Contact (US):

Kerry McClenahan

Publitek North America

kerry.mcclenahan@publitek.com 

+1 (503) 546-1002

Investor Relations:

ir@brainchipinc.com

Media Contact (Europe):

Nayl D’Souza

Publitek

nayl.dsouza@publitek.com

+44 20 3813 6423

Media Contact (Australia):

Rosa Smith

Media and Capital Partners

rosa.smith@mcpartners.com.au

+61 475 305 047

 

2_bc_primary_tagline_logo_rgb.png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
13 Nov
 
Hvis jeg må være så fri at komme med en opfordring til de ansvarlige for dette forum. I skulle prøve..
31
18 Nov
VELO
For de der ikke har set det, er der en aktuel artikel i Medwatch hvor Craig Collard udtaler sig. D..
30
19 Nov
VELO
Der er mange gode bidrag i debatten - og mange der ikke har brugt 5 minutter på at sætte sig ind i h..
29
14 Nov
CHEMM
Jeg har det lidt som vagabonderne Vladimir og Estragon i Samuel Becketts skuespil,hvor de 2 sidder u..
19
16 Nov
PNDORA
Jeg er ikke klogere end andre, hvorfor årsag til fald vil være en gisning - det vil jeg afholde mig ..
18
16 Nov
NKT
Kære NKT, Bestyrelse og direktion   Jeg vil gerne hører om I selv foranlediger en undersøgelse af om..
16
15 Nov
VELO
Lidt tanker omkring Velos prissætning og hvorfor jeg stadig finder den absurd undervurderet: De h..
16
16 Nov
NKT
@nystart Jeg er ikke uenig med dig, men jeg tror, at du har valgt den forkerte dag at vaere bedrevid..
15
14 Nov
GEN
Faktisk har der været meget stille herinde mht Genmab i rigtig lang tid. Efter at GW fik skræmt alle..
14
19 Nov
NKT
Jeg ville lige kontrollerer om Danske Banks NKT analytiker havde nyheder. Det havde han ikke udover ..
13

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Adacel to Feature Support Services at I/ITSEC 2018
2
Identity verification may reduce cost of compliance by up to 70% for digital lenders
3
ITRI Receives Three 2018 R&D 100 Awards
4
NexTech Announces Listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange
5
GEn1E Lifesciences Adds to Development Pipeline with Exclusive Option to License University of Maryland, Baltimore’s MUC1-Ecto-Domain Anti-Bacterial Agent

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

02:36
BrainChip to Present at AI Edge Summit
02:05
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS) and Encourages ATUS Investors to Contact the Firm
00:20
Avivagen Announces Clarification to Press Release Issued November 19, 2018
00:05
Avista Corp. Board Declares Common Stock Dividend
19 Nov
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of Altice USA, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 18, 2019
19 Nov
Sandoz and Pear Therapeutics announce launch of reSET® for treatment of patients with Substance Use Disorder
19 Nov
Vornado Completes $205 Million Refinancing of 150 West 34th Street
19 Nov
The Jewelry Exchange first in industry to advertise lab grown diamond jewelry
19 Nov
R1 RCM to Present at the 30th Annual Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
20 November 2018 04:15:22
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181114.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2018-11-20 05:15:22 - 2018-11-20 04:15:22 - 1000 - Website: OKAY