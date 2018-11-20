Bridgeline Digital Partners with AARP International to Launch Longevity Network Website

BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a provider in cloud-based Web Content Management , eCommerce , Website Analytics and Marketing Automation software, announced today the launch of a new website developed for Longevity Network, founded by AARP and UnitedHealthcare, residing at: https://www.longevitynetwork.org/home .

The Longevity Network site launch follows in the footsteps of AARP International’s website and is the first of several additional AARP business segments to utilize the Bridgeline Unbound Digital Experience Platform. The responsive, mobile-friendly website is built on Unbound Experience Manager which encompasses web content management (WCM), marketing automation and Unbound Insights for website analytics. The implementation also leverages Bridgeline’s accelerator framework of core templates and modules, providing for a faster time-to-market. The website showcases a seamless user experience and incorporates the natively integrated, enterprise Elastic Search capabilities.

The Bridgeline developed Longevity Network website will focus on the rapidly growing 50+ age market and is directed at positively impacting the Longevity Network’s customer experience. According to Longevity Network, “if American 50+ were their own country, it would rank third in economic activity in the world after China and the United States.” This shows the importance of having a digital experience platform on which to build a strong foundation that will allow the customer to thrive now and continue to grow into the future.

“With an aggressive 3-month project implementation timeline, the Longevity Network website will showcase Bridgeline’s ability to stand up a beautiful and engaging site for their objective audience quickly and efficiently by leveraging our core framework of flexible templates and modules,” said Ari Kahn, Bridgeline CEO. “We are excited to expand our partnership with AARP International to support their key business segments as they rely on the Bridgeline Unbound Digital Experience Platform to power their online growth.”

About Longevity Network

At the Longevity Network, founded by AARP and UnitedHealthcare, they believe in driving innovation and improving the quality of people’s lives as they age. Because of the tremendous opportunities for new products and services in areas ranging from physical fitness to care navigation, vital sign monitoring, and medication management, it is more important than ever for health innovators to have a strategy for engaging the 50+ audience. To help the development of these strategies, they gather ideas and provide resources for investors and entrepreneurs who want to break into this promising market.

About AARP International

AARP International engages global stakeholders to spark solutions that strengthen communities, protect the vulnerable and enable people around the world to pursue their goals and dreams. Working with governments, civil society and the private sector, we are focused on enhancing the quality of life for people as they age. We serve as the global voice for AARP, a social change organization with a membership of more than 37 million.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, The Digital Engagement Company™, helps customers maximize the performance of their complete digital experience – from websites and intranets to online stores and marketing campaigns. Bridgeline’s Unbound (formerly iAPPS) platform deeply integrates Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics to ensure marketers deliver digital experiences that attract, engage and convert their customers across all channels. Headquartered in Burlington, Mass., Bridgeline has thousands of quality customers that range from small- and medium-sized organizations to Fortune 1000 companies. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com or call (800) 603-9936.

Carl Prizzi

Bridgeline Digital, Inc

EVP Products & Solutions

press@bridgeline.com